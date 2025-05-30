EA's other Marvel-based projects now in doubt after Black Panther cancelation

The cancellation of Black Panther and the closure of Cliffhanger Studios have thrown doubt on EA's two other Marvel-based projects in the pipeline.

Electronic Arts decided to cancel the Black Panther title being worked on by Cliffhanger Studios, which was then followed by the studio's closure. This raises the question of whether EA will follow through with its commitment made in 2022 to make three games based on Marvel characters.

In recent statements sent to IGN, EA has said that despite the closure of Cliffhanger Studios and the cancellation of the Black Panther game, the relationship with Marvel "remains strong" and the publisher is still committed to following through on its previous statement to complete three games based on Marvel characters. Notably, of those original three games, which Black Panther was one of them, the first is an Iron Man game, which is currently still in development and planned for release.

Motive Studios is developing the Iron Man game, and now that Cliffhanger Studios is gone, Motive appears slated to tackle the remaining two Marvel titles. However, given the fragility of the gaming industry and seemingly EA's studios, it wouldn't be surprising if the Iron Man game flops, that the two remaining Marvel-based projects will also be canceled. Let's hope that doesn't happen, and the talented team at Motive fulfills on an impressive single-player Iron Man experience.

"Our partnership with Marvel remains strong and our multi-title, long-term collaboration continues," said EA Entertainment president Laura Miele in a statement.