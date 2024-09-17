EA Star Wars games made over $5 billion, Jedi 3 in development at Respawn

Electronic Arts' Star Wars galaxy of games has generated a collective $5 billion in sales and mtx, while Respawn is working on the final Jedi game.

EA has confirmed that the final chapter of Cal Kestis' story is in development with a third Jedi game, while also sharing some impressive metrics for its Star Wars titles.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Publisher Electronic Arts has made a lot of money from its Star Wars games. During today's Investor's Day 2024 stream, President of EA Entertainment Laura Miele announced that the company has made over $5 billion in net bookings from Star Wars. This includes the combined earnings from all games, from The Old Republic MMORPG to Battlefront and the newer Jedi series.

Interestingly enough, Star Wars games actually made an extra $2 billion in about 3 years' time. Back in February 2021, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that Star Wars titles had accumulated $3 billion in net bookings.

Miele also confirmed that Respawn is working on a third Jedi game, announcing that Cal Kestis' adventures will be a trilogy of games. No information on launch timing has been announced, but given EA's current forecasts, it's likely that Jedi 3 will release sometime before FY27 (ending March 2028).

"While we are early in production with our Marvel games, it's important to note that the collaboration is actually founded on our successful history with Lucasfilm and Star Wars, where we have delivered some of the highest-quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all time with over $5 billion in net bookings," Miele said.

"This impressive track record includes of course the Star Wars Jedi games, where over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi.

"Respawn is working hard at bringing the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."