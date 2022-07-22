Jedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight

Respawn's new Star Wars Jedi Survivor sequel may hearken back to 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight with some blaster action.

Respawn's new Jedi: Survivor sequel might pay respects to one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

Hasbro revealed a ton of new Star Wars action figures during the San Diego Comic-Con, including a Cal Kestis figure lifted right out of the new Jedi: Survivor game coming in 2023.

It looks like Cal is a gunslinger this time around; the figure includes a unique blaster pistol that's possibly based on the DE-10. Cal may use this blaster to blend in and hide his identity as a Jedi.

Cal only used a lightsaber through Jedi: Fallen Order, and all previous action figures of Cal Kestis exclusively feature lightsabers. The jedi is definitely more grizzled this time around, with Respawn promising a "complex and mature" story. The devs also say the game will "expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways."

Is third-person shoot-em-up action part of those innovations? Could Jedi Survivor take cues from Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight way back from 1997? It's possible...

Jedi Survivor will release sometime in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.