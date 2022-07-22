All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Jedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight

Respawn's new Star Wars Jedi Survivor sequel may hearken back to 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight with some blaster action.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 11:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Respawn's new Jedi: Survivor sequel might pay respects to one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

Jedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Hasbro revealed a ton of new Star Wars action figures during the San Diego Comic-Con, including a Cal Kestis figure lifted right out of the new Jedi: Survivor game coming in 2023.

It looks like Cal is a gunslinger this time around; the figure includes a unique blaster pistol that's possibly based on the DE-10. Cal may use this blaster to blend in and hide his identity as a Jedi.

Jedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight 5 | TweakTown.comJedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight 6 | TweakTown.com

Cal only used a lightsaber through Jedi: Fallen Order, and all previous action figures of Cal Kestis exclusively feature lightsabers. The jedi is definitely more grizzled this time around, with Respawn promising a "complex and mature" story. The devs also say the game will "expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways."

Is third-person shoot-em-up action part of those innovations? Could Jedi Survivor take cues from Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight way back from 1997? It's possible...

Jedi Survivor will release sometime in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$14.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2022 at 10:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.