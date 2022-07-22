Jedi: Survivor might be inspired by 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight
Respawn's new Star Wars Jedi Survivor sequel may hearken back to 1997's Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight with some blaster action.
Respawn's new Jedi: Survivor sequel might pay respects to one of the best Star Wars games ever made.
Hasbro revealed a ton of new Star Wars action figures during the San Diego Comic-Con, including a Cal Kestis figure lifted right out of the new Jedi: Survivor game coming in 2023.
It looks like Cal is a gunslinger this time around; the figure includes a unique blaster pistol that's possibly based on the DE-10. Cal may use this blaster to blend in and hide his identity as a Jedi.
Cal only used a lightsaber through Jedi: Fallen Order, and all previous action figures of Cal Kestis exclusively feature lightsabers. The jedi is definitely more grizzled this time around, with Respawn promising a "complex and mature" story. The devs also say the game will "expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways."
Is third-person shoot-em-up action part of those innovations? Could Jedi Survivor take cues from Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight way back from 1997? It's possible...
Jedi Survivor will release sometime in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.
Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.