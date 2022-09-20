Star Wars Squadrons devs EA Motive making new Iron Man game

It's official: EA is making a Star Wars game, and its vehicle experts at Motive Studios are developing the project.

EA Motive today announced they are working on a new Iron Man game for Marvel built on an "exciting original narrative" that explores the adventures of billionaire-turned-hero Tony Stark.

The project is a singleplayer-only experience and is currently in very early pre-production; Motive is hiring multiple developers to work on the Iron Man game.

Iron Man game features

Singleplayer third-person action-adventure game

Led by Guardians of the Galaxy developer Olivier Proulx

Mass Effect Andromeda lead designer Ian Frazier also contributing

Features original storyline

In pre-production phases

Aims to be the 'ultimate Iron Man video game adventure'

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today," said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer.

"We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel's most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games.

"Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay - combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon - will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."