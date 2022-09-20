All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Star Wars Squadrons devs EA Motive making new Iron Man game

EA Motive, the team behind Star Wars Squadrons and the excellent, fluid vehicle combat in Battlefront II, are working on a new Marvel Iron Man game.

Star Wars Squadrons devs EA Motive making new Iron Man game
Published Sep 20, 2022 12:19 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

It's official: EA is making a Star Wars game, and its vehicle experts at Motive Studios are developing the project.

Star Wars Squadrons devs EA Motive making new Iron Man game 1 | TweakTown.com
2

EA Motive today announced they are working on a new Iron Man game for Marvel built on an "exciting original narrative" that explores the adventures of billionaire-turned-hero Tony Stark.

The project is a singleplayer-only experience and is currently in very early pre-production; Motive is hiring multiple developers to work on the Iron Man game.

Iron Man game features

  • Singleplayer third-person action-adventure game
  • Led by Guardians of the Galaxy developer Olivier Proulx
  • Mass Effect Andromeda lead designer Ian Frazier also contributing
  • Features original storyline
  • In pre-production phases
  • Aims to be the 'ultimate Iron Man video game adventure'

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today," said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer.

"We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel's most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games.

"Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay - combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon - will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game."

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.97
$22.97$22.97$23.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 12:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.