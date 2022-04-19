All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Uncharted visionary working on new Star Wars game

Uncharted series visionary Amy Hennig is working on a new Star Wars project under her new Skydance New Media video games studio.

Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 2:37 PM CDT
Five years ago, EA shut down Visceral Games and cancelled Amy Hennig's Star Wars game. Now she's back and Lucasfilm has given her the rights to try again.

Uncharted series visionary Amy Hennig is working on a new Star Wars game under her studio Skydance New Media. Official details on the project are slim, but Hennig says the Star Wars game will be a "richly cinematic action-adventure game" with an all-original storyline not previously featured in other franchise media, films, TV shows, or books.

The news comes at an interesting time for Lucasfilm Games, who has broken its exclusivity deal with EA and is licensing out the Star Wars brand to various developers. Even Ubisoft is making a Star Wars game now.

Hennig's original Star Wars project was cancelled in 2017 following the closure of Visceral Games. The project was codenamed Ragtag and told a unique narrative experience through multiple perspectives complete with Uncharted-like exploration, adventuring, and traversal.

Skydance New Media is also working on a high-priority Marvel game.

"I've often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media.

"I'm elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure," said Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games.

"Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We're working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we're looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

NEWS SOURCE:skydance.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

