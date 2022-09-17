Kojima's next game may star Elle Fanning, is it Death Stranding 2?

Kojima's mysterious new teaser has been decoded, but we now have more questions instead of answers.

A bit ago Hideo Kojima released a teaser image for his next project--a shadowy snapshot of a woman with "Who am I?" written in boldface. Now we know who she is: Twitter sleuth Jose Mellinas has identified the woman as Elle Fanning, the famous actress in movies like Maleficent and Super 8.

She also starred in a movie called The Neon Demon,a film that was directed by Death Stranding star Nicolas Winding Refn. Interesting connections. Elle Fanning and Hideo Kojima also follow one another on Instagram.

Composite GIF made by Reddit user thealexp.

So what kind of project will Fanning star in? Is it Death Stranding 2, which was confirmed by Norman Reedus? Or is it Kojima's new experimental horror game called Overdose, which will star Death Stranding actress Margaret Qualley, that he has been teasing since 2019? Kojima also met with Jordan Peele, the director of acclaimed horror movies like Get Out and NOPE.

Whatever the case, Kojima recently opened up a motion capture studio in Los Angeles to branch out into films. It's possible that Fanning is either starring in one of Kojima's new films or series, which could be an interactive film-game hybrid, or possibly in Death Stranding 2.

Or maybe, just maybe, Fanning is starring in Kojima's new Xbox cloud game.

"Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game and one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited a very long time for the day when I could finally start to create it," Kojima said at the Bethesda-Xbox E3 showcase earlier this year.

"With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never before seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."