Norman Reedus on Death Stranding 2: 'We just started the second one'
Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus once again comments on a new sequel, and outright says KojiPro 'just started' the second game.
Surprise! Hideo Kojima is making a sequel to his successful, critically-acclaimed new IP Death Stranding.
Death Stranding 2 is apparently happening. Neither Kojima Productions nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have made a formal announcement, but actor Norman Reedus has once again spilled the beans.
In a recent interview with men's style site Leo Edit, Reedus said: "We just started the second one."
This is actually the third time Reedus has spoken about working with Kojima on a new project.
Reddus' comments aligns with reports that Hideo Kojima rebooted Death Stranding 2 in late 2021, and Kojima Productions is currently doing heavy motion capture at Sony's California-based mocap studios.
Here's a quick timeline of events for Death Stranding's sequel:
Death Stranding 2 Timeline of Events
- March 2020 - Norman Reedus said he's "in talks to do other stuff" with Hideo Kojima.
- June 2020 - Kojima shares cryptic drawings that could hint at Death Stranding in space
- October 2020 - Kojima Productions confirmed it was working on a new unannounced game.
- August 2021 - Norman Reedus, who plays Sam in Death Stranding, said a sequel was "in negotiations right now"
- November 2021 - Kojima says he "rewrote" a script, possibly for Death Stranding 2.