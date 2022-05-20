All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Norman Reedus on Death Stranding 2: 'We just started the second one'

Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus once again comments on a new sequel, and outright says KojiPro 'just started' the second game.

Published Fri, May 20 2022 10:03 AM CDT
Surprise! Hideo Kojima is making a sequel to his successful, critically-acclaimed new IP Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2 is apparently happening. Neither Kojima Productions nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have made a formal announcement, but actor Norman Reedus has once again spilled the beans.

In a recent interview with men's style site Leo Edit, Reedus said: "We just started the second one."

This is actually the third time Reedus has spoken about working with Kojima on a new project.

Reddus' comments aligns with reports that Hideo Kojima rebooted Death Stranding 2 in late 2021, and Kojima Productions is currently doing heavy motion capture at Sony's California-based mocap studios.

Here's a quick timeline of events for Death Stranding's sequel:

Death Stranding 2 Timeline of Events

