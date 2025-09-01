Hideo Kojima will show off 'future projects' at big 10-year studio anniversary event

Hideo Kojima has announced a special 10th anniversary event for his game studio that will celebrate past successes like Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2, while highlighting future games like those in production with both PlayStation and Xbox.
Kojima is no stranger to big stage events-- the Death Stranding World Strand Tour was a huge undertaking--and now the auteur has set a similar affair for his studio's 10-year anniversary. Kojima Productions will be holding a big event called Beyond the Strand on September 23 in Tokyo that highlights the studio's first decade, including discussions about Death Stranding with Kojima and as well as actors from the game.
The Beyond the Strand bill mentions the event will offer a "glimpse into future projects," which is surprising because Kojima's new games are being made with some big-name partners. The studio is currently working on two projects: OD, an experimental horror game with Xbox; and PHYSINT, a stealth action espionage game made in conjunction with Kojima's old-time partner, PlayStation.
"KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS today announced Beyond The Strand, a celebration of 10 years of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. Hosted by Hideo Kojima, the celebratory event will include special guest appearances as well as offer a glimpse into future projects. Beyond The Strand will take place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025."
BEYOND THE STRAND
- Date: 23rd September, 2025
- Doors Open: 12:00 PM JST
- Begins: 1:00 PM JST
- Ends: 3:30 PM JST
• Venue: TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills SCREEN7
• Ticket Sales: Open 2nd September, 10:00 AM JST via Lawson Ticket (issued on a lottery basis)
• Available here: https://l-tike.com/beyond_the_strand/
• Ticket Price: ¥7,700 (tax included)
• Live stream details to be announced at a later date.