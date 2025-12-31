Hideo Kojima outlines his plans for 2026 as KojiPro continues its 'Second Phase'

Japanese gaming creative Hideo Kojima briefly touches on his plans for 2026, with the production of OD taking priority while planning on PHYSINT begins.

Kojima Productions will have a busy 2026, and it could be the year that the experimental new horror game OD releases.

Although he just launched Death Stranding 2 this year--a game he refers to as his masterpiece--Hideo Kojima is gearing up for a packed 2026. In a recent Twitter post, Kojima outlines what's next, touching upon multimedia plans as well as two new games.

We've been following Kojima's work closely so none of these projects are a surprise. His studio is currently working on two projects (that we know of), including a new mysterious horror game for Xbox Game Studios called OD, which might be a Tales From the Crypt-like anthology series where different horror directors come together to make their own chapters. Then there's PHYSINT, a new tactical stealth espionage game that aims at capturing that same Metal Gear Solid magic that Kojima spun for Konami. PHYSINT is in production with Sony Interactive Entertainment, showing just how diverse Kojima's business has become--he's playing the field with two projects being funded by competing companies.

Kojima is also involved with a live action film adaptation of Death Stranding at A24. This is all part of Kojima Productions' so-called second phase, which sees the studio marching on with some very serious technology in tow, including a film, TV, and music subsidiary alongside game development teams.

The studio will essentially buckle down and focus throughout 2026, potentially hinting that OD could be out sometime this year--maybe coinciding with Xbox's new Sebile cloud controller?

