Hideo Kojima outlines his plans for 2026 as KojiPro continues its 'Second Phase'

Kojima Productions will have a busy 2026, and it could be the year that the experimental new horror game OD releases.
Although he just launched Death Stranding 2 this year--a game he refers to as his masterpiece--Hideo Kojima is gearing up for a packed 2026. In a recent Twitter post, Kojima outlines what's next, touching upon multimedia plans as well as two new games.
We've been following Kojima's work closely so none of these projects are a surprise. His studio is currently working on two projects (that we know of), including a new mysterious horror game for Xbox Game Studios called OD, which might be a Tales From the Crypt-like anthology series where different horror directors come together to make their own chapters. Then there's PHYSINT, a new tactical stealth espionage game that aims at capturing that same Metal Gear Solid magic that Kojima spun for Konami. PHYSINT is in production with Sony Interactive Entertainment, showing just how diverse Kojima's business has become--he's playing the field with two projects being funded by competing companies.
- Read more: Hideo Kojima will show off 'future projects' at big 10-year studio anniversary event
- Read more: Death Stranding 3 concept already written by Kojima, but he wants someone else to make it
- Read more: Hideo Kojima teases new game-film hybrid experience, wants to make something 'completely new'
Kojima is also involved with a live action film adaptation of Death Stranding at A24. This is all part of Kojima Productions' so-called second phase, which sees the studio marching on with some very serious technology in tow, including a film, TV, and music subsidiary alongside game development teams.
The studio will essentially buckle down and focus throughout 2026, potentially hinting that OD could be out sometime this year--maybe coinciding with Xbox's new Sebile cloud controller?
Here's what Kojima said about 2026:
Happy New Year! 2026 will be a year in which we steadily advance through Kojipro's "Second Phase," which connects to the "Third Phase."
Unlike last year, when we traveled around the world, this year will be one of solid preparation. We will proceed with the production of the horror game "OD" and the preparations for the espionage action game "PHYSINT."
We will also handle casting for actors, scanning, and motion capture filming. Additionally, we will move forward with the live-action film adaptation of Death Stranding, as well as its anime adaptation (movie and drama).
And this year too, we are preparing several "unique events." I think we will be able to announce them as soon as they are finalized. It will be the milestone year marking exactly "40 years" since I entered the game industry in 1986 and first began creating games. I look forward to your continued support and "Kojima activities" this year as well 🐎