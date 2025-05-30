Hideo Kojima teases new game-film hybrid experience, wants to make something 'completely new'

Hideo Kojima gives a coy discussion on his plans for Kojima Productions, lays out multiple phases including games, film, and something 'completely new'

Auteur Hideo Kojima once again lays out his vision for a unique merging of games and films.

We've been covering Hideo Kojima's ideas about a game-film hybrid since 2020, and years later, these ideas are now starting to take shape. Kojima's love for movies is ever-present in his games, and things are going full-circle now with a Death Stranding film in production at A24. The artist's plans for the film-game are also manifesting in a new project called OD, which is being funded by Xbox with involvement from horror maven Jordan Peele.

Now in a recent interview with Vogue Japan, Kojima lays out a rather candid look at his multi-phase plan for his studio, Kojima Productions, and what he wants to accomplish with the new era of interactive media that he hopes to introduce.

"In the future, the boundary between games and movies will disappear. And that is what I am aiming for myself. "If the first phase of Kojima Productions was to create the IP "DEATH STRANDING" and deploy it on various devices, and to produce movies and sequels, the second phase is to create works in which the boundary between games and movies is as ambiguous as possible. For example, a game where people watching the screen from behind while playing the game will mistake it for a movie. By using the same assets and creators as the movie, we are planning to create such a work. "By the way, the third phase is to create a new form that is both a game and a movie. "The fourth phase is to create an IP in a movie and turn it into a game, or to create something completely new."

Kojima's next game, Death Stranding 2, is set to release on June 26, 2025 for the PlayStation 5.

There's no set release date or even release window for OD, but a quote from Kojima in a 2023 press release highlights what gamers can expect:

"We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game - or rather, a new form of media."