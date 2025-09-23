Hideo Kojima reveals new game 'OD' in skin-crawling teaser trailer

TL;DR: Hideo Kojima unveils OD, a suspenseful horror/thriller game starring Sophia Lillis, Udo Kier, and Hunter Schafer. Known for Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, Kojima's latest project promises intense fear and suspense, targeting a broad audience of players and screamers with a chilling new experience.

Esteemed video game director and producer Hideo Kojima has revealed his new game called "OD" in a suspenseful teaser trailer.

The director of the Metal Gear Solid franchise and Death Stranding franchise has published a new trailer on the Kojima Productions YouTube channel, along with other social media channels, showcasing the upcoming title OD: Knock, a game "for all players and screamers". OD starring Sophia Lillis, who gained prominence for her roles as Beverly Marsh in the horror films It and It: Chapter Two.

Additionally, the trailer reveals the involvement of Udo Kier, an 80-year-old German actor with more than 220 films under his belt, and known for his collaboration with Lars von Trier, the director of Nymphomaniac Vol. I/II, and Melancholia. Lastly, Hunter Schafer is also involved in Kojima's project, an American actress known for her role in Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Cuckoo.

There isn't much else known about OD, besides that it's teeing up to be a horror/thriller title that will undoubtedly shake a player's core with suspense and fear.