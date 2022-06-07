All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hideo Kojima's new horror game Overdose stars Death Stranding actress

Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 10:44 AM CDT
Hideo Kojima's next game is reportedly a horror project called Overdose, sources have told Tom Henderson.

Several years after P.T. and the cancellation of Silent Hills, it looks like Kojima's next game has returned to horror. Sources have reportedly send known leaker Tom Henderson footage of Kojima's upcoming terror-filled project, which is codenamed Overdose. The footage was brief but spoke volumes; it reportedly showed Margaret Qualley, who portrayed Mama in Death Stranding, as a lead character in a blue dress.

If accurate, Overdose will have a cinematic look and feel similar to Death Stranding, featuring high-end motion captures. Kojima has been working with Kojima Productions' new LA-based studio, which is also using Sony's advanced motion capture technology. Kojima has said his new game would be a "radical project" that pushes a "new era of experimentation" and "challenge different mediums".

The pivot to horror isn't new: The Metal Gear Solid creator has expressed for years now that he wants to make a horror game. Sources tell reporter Jeff Grubb that Kojima could be brokering a deal with Xbox to release the game on Project xCloud, possibly as an innovative, choose-your-own-adventure or real-time horror experience.

Read Also: Hideo Kojima's Xbox project might be an interactive cloud film-game

"I want to create a horror game, but I don't have this good solution to this. For P.T., I wanted to create something that everyone really shares. But if you're too scared you won't play, right? I want to challenge the horror genre and solve this problem," Kojima said in 2019.

"I want to do a horror game and interactive mediums are really a good match. I think it could be much scarier than movies if it's on an interactive platform."

"I'm not creating games for money. I'm not really persistent on a genre. I want to do something new, as a start. I want to create something that's not out there and I want to be a frontier in that aspect.

"So same as the horror that we just talked about; I don't want to create a similar horror system that's already there. I want to kind of put something new that's not out there in the world. That's my hope, my dream."

One year later, Kojima contacted Junji Ito, the creator of one of the most disturbing manga of all time entitled Uzumaki, to possibly work on a new collaboration.

Ito could be helping Kojima design his macabre new vision for Overdose.

More recently, Kojima says he is re-thinking his creative process after COVID-19 and gives some clues on what his next project will be like.

"I can't really say specifically [what the new project is]. It won't be like the past, it won't be one step at a time. It's a drastic change. Just like after 9/11, we have to adapt and think about new ways of creating, as entertainment can't fall behind.

"I have to think about what's going to happen in the future. If it was something like an alien coming into my game, it wouldn't matter much about the current state of the world. We could just make up any concept or idea.

"But I always want to put some societal elements as a base into the game to introduce the players to what's happening and maybe they'll think about it. Of course all the while still be entertaining.

"With this speed of change, I need to really consider which prediction I make and which way I introduce ideas to the player."

NEWS SOURCE:tryhardguides.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

