AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme benchmarked

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor has been tested with the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard in Geekbench, CPU boost hits 5759MHz.

Published Aug 30, 2022 7:48 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Aug 30 2022 8:18 PM CDT
2 minutes & 19 seconds read time

AMD has officially introduced its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs with its flagship Ryzen 9 7950X featuring 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz, with the new top-tier Zen 4 chip being tested in Geekbench.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme benchmarked 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor was tested inside of a new ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory installed. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor reached a maximum boost frequency of 5759MHz (5.75GHz) which is just a little bit faster than the advertised 5.7GHz max frequency on the Ryzen 9 7950X.

There's 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4-powered CPU power inside of the Ryzen 9 7950X, which is the same core and thread count as the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5950X that it replaces. Intel fights at this level with its Alder Lake-powered Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads, while the new Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K will feature 24 cores and 32 threads.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X + ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme benchmarked 05 | TweakTown.com

In the Geekbench results, the new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor scored 2217 points in the single-core benchmark, and 24396 points in the multi-core benchmark. This isn't far below the official numbers that AMD had for its Ryzen 9 7950X chip, with the company saying it was hitting 2275 points in the single-core Geekbench run.

Intel's new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU have already been put through their Geekbench paces, where the new 13900K scores 2314 in the single-core Geekbench run, and 26464 points in the multi-core run. This is just 97 points higher than the Ryzen 9 7950X from the leaked run, and 39 points higher than AMD's official Ryzen 9 7950X numbers on Geekbench.

In terms of scores on the Geekbench single-core benchmark, we have AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official run: 2275 points, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X leaked run: 2217, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X leaked run: 2174 points, Intel Core i9-13900K leaked run: 2314 points, Intel Core i9-12900K official run: 1936 points, and lastly the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official run: 1689 points.

The multi-core benchmark is another beast altogether, with the following results so far: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official run: unknown, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X leaked run: 24396 points, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X leaked run: 11369 points, Intel Core i9-13900K leaked run: 26464 points, Intel Core i9-12900K official run: 17272 points, and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official run: 16508 points.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, browser.geekbench.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

