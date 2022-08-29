Store
AMD shows off next-gen RDNA 3 GPU with Ryzen 9 7950X CPU in gaming

AMD hosts the world's 1st public demo of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and next-gen AMD Radeon RX GPU with RDNA 3 architecture during its Zen 4 unveiling event.

Published Aug 29, 2022
AMD officially unveiled its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs during its livestream today, with the new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor tested with AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX series GPU.

During the live stream, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su showed off what AMD is playing around with internally: their new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power at up to 5.7GHz with their new RDNA 3-based GPU in the world's first public demo. Out of all of the games on the planet, AMD tested its next-gen GPU silicon with Lies of P.

The game was run at 4K on Ultra graphics settings, with the Ryzen 9 7950X processor and a pre-production RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 70000 series GPU. We don't know the exact specs of the new GPU just yet, but the flagship model is expected to feature AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU that should pack 12288 Stream Processors, and 24GB of GDDR6 memory and also be made on TSMC's 5nm process node: just like the new Zen 4 processors.

Navi 31 is the flagship GPU based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture, which will reportedly feature 1 x GCD (Graphics Chiplet Die) and 6 x MCDs (Memory Chiplet Dies). Each of them will contain 16MB of Infinity Cache, joined by GDDR6 memory and 64-bit wide PHYs according to the report. Navi 31 is expected to rock out with 48 WGPs (Work Group Processors) and a 384-bit memory bus using GDDR6 memory

The next-gen flagship Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X processor is made on TSMC's new 5nm process node with a 6nm IOD, just like the rest of the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, packing a huge 16 cores and 32 threads that boost up to 5.7GHz. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X has 80MB of cache and a 170W TDP, with a price of $699. Intel's competitor in the flagship Core i9-12900K "Alder Lake" CPU costs $550 or so, leaving AMD here with quite the next-gen monster.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

