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ROG X870E APEX pushes low latency DDR5-8800 OC with new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2

AMD new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU with a whopping 208MB of cache is launching next month, and it'll arrive with impressive memory support.

ROG X870E APEX pushes low latency DDR5-8800 OC with new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2
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TL;DR: ASUS's ROG X870E APEX motherboard enables extreme overclocking with premium power delivery and advanced memory support, achieving DDR5-8800 speeds at low latency CL32 timings using Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO memory. This showcases significant DDR5 frequency potential for Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs.

ASUS's ROG X870E APEX motherboard is the company's AM5 flagship for the current generation of Ryzen desktop processors. It's built for extreme CPU and memory overclocking thanks to premium power delivery, advanced memory technology, and a ROG Memory Fan Kit cooler to support OC action.

ROG X870E APEX motherboard hitting DDR5-8800 memory speeds with low-latency CL32 timings, image credit: Wccftech.
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ROG X870E APEX motherboard hitting DDR5-8800 memory speeds with low-latency CL32 timings, image credit: Wccftech.

According to new screenshots showcasing the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU in a system with the ROG Crosshair X870E APEX motherboard and 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO DDR5 memory, ASUS's engineers were able to push DDR5-8800 memory speeds with low-latency CL32 timings. That last bit is particularly impressive because DDR5-8000+ speeds with Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs often come with much higher latency.

According to the source of the screenshot of ASUS's testing (Wccftech), the G.Skill memory appears to be a low-latency model with DDR5-6000 (6,000 MT/s) speeds. This means DDR8800 is effectively a 46.6% memory frequency overclock while maintaining similarly tight timings.

Naturally, with its advanced features and overclocking-first design, the enthusiast $699 MSRP ROG X870E APEX motherboard probably represents the limit of what's possible, memory frequency-wise, with the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU. And the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is equally an enthusiast CPU, as it sports a chiplet design with 16 Zen 5 cores and features 208MB of total cache - a first for AMD's impressive 3D V-Cache technology.

ASUS's impressive result was captured using the new AGESA 1.3.0.1 BIOS firmware (2201 BETA BIOS), which was recently rolled out to users and presumably adds support and full compatibility for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU. Traditionally, AMD boards and high-end CPUs have lagged behind Intel in out-of-the-box DDR5 frequency potential, so this is a good sign that Zen 6 (which will also be supported by AM5 motherboards like this) might expand DDR5 frequency support to 9,000 MT/s and beyond.

Photo of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E APEX Motherboard
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News Source:wccftech.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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