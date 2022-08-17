ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard: pre-orders costs $1500
The new flagship ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard is up for pre-order in Europe, enthusiast-ready Zen 4 motherboard will work out to $1500+.
We now know that AMD will be unveiling and detailing its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, new AM5 socket, new X670E + X670 motherboards, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology. But now, now we have some pricing on the next-gen ASUS X670E and X670 motherboards.
ASUS will have its flagship ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard at the tippy top of its Zen 4-ready motherboards, with new pre-order pricing on the German IPC-Computer website, with a list of X670E and X670 motherboards that people can pre-order.
The motherboard pre-order listing was spotted, and tweeted out by "momomo_us" on Twitter, with 9 new ASUS X670E + X670 motherboards. ASUS will have new X670E + X670 motherboards in its ROG, ROG STRIX, and PRO series motherboards. We're looking at $491 for the cheapest ASUS PRIME X670-P motherboard, while the prices top out at $1500 for the flagship ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard. These prices aren't final, so I would expect some changes (for the better, or for the worse depending on where you live).
If you do end up pre-ordering a motherboard on the German IPC-Computer website, the retailer is estimating that you'll be waiting around 3-8 weeks. AMD will be announcing its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors on August 29, with more information available on that here, so we should expect the next-gen Zen 4-capable X670E + X670 motherboards to be revealed on that day, too.
ASUS X670 pricing at IPC-Computer (with 19% VAT):
- ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme - €1475 (~$1500 US)
- ROG Crosshair X670E HERO - €1088 (~$1106 US)
- ROG Crosshair X670E GENE - €977 (~$994 US)
- ROG STRIX X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi -€912 (~$927 US)
- ROG STRIX X670E-F Gaming Wi-Fi - €809 (~$823 US)
- ROG STRIX X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi - €783 (~$796 US)
- PROART X670E-Creator Wi-Fi - €894 (~$909 US)
- PRIME X670-P Wi-Fi - €510 (~$518 US)
- PRIME X670-P - €483 (~$491 US)