Corsair intros new DDR5 memory ready for AMD Zen 4 CPUs and EXPO tech

Corsair has just announced it has launched its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 memory, ready for AMD's new AM5 platform and Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs.

Corsair's new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 for AMD memory

There's also the new Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 memory (in both RGB and non-RGB variants) for AMD, with all of Corsair's new DDR5 memory supporting AMD's new EXPO technology. Corsair is making its new DDR5 memory kits available in 64GB capacities, with speeds of up to DDR5-6000.

Corsair leads its new AMD Zen 4-ready RAM with the DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 for AMD, which features the iconic and beautiful DHX cooling system with 12 ultra-bright RGB Corsair CAPELLIX LEDs and a stunning forged aluminum heat spreader which the company is making available in a unique gray color-way exclusive to their new Corsair DDR5 for AMD memory.

Like all other DOMINATOR memory from Corsair, the new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 for AMD feature hand-sorted, tightly-screened high-frequency memory chips. This paves the way for the ultimate in performance, especially when it's nice and easy to do with AMD EXPO one-click DDR5 memory overclocking technology.

Corsair notes that all of its DDR5 memory for AMD systems have AMD EXO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) support, which is similar to Intel XMP 3.0, allowing for easy one-click DDR5 memory overclocking. This means you'll squeeze the most out of your next-gen DDR5 memory without a problem.

Corsair's new DOMINATOR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD memory

There's a new look in town for the upgraded VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 for AMD, with a new gray aluminum heat spreader that has that gorgeous panoramic RGB light bar that I personally love (and have in my system, albeit in DDR4 form) with 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs.

Corsair is using tight timings, with high performance across a wide range of varieties -- up to 64GB.

Corsair's new VENGEANCE DDR5 for AMD memory

Lastly, there's the new Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 for AMD that is for the minimalist PC builds, yet it keeps the memory nice and cool with its aluminum heat spreader with a mighty-fine-looking gray finish that looks rather dapper.

David McAfee, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Channel Business Unit, AMD said: "AMD has worked closely with partners like CORSAIR to ensure AMD EXPO technology delivers maximum compatibility, performance, and stability for enthusiasts and gamers worldwide. With AMD EXPO technology, users will be able to unlock higher frequencies and smoother frame rates with the click of a button".