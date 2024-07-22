G.SKILL announced Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5-8000 memory for Zen 5 and AMD AM5

G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Royal memory, a 'luxury-class' design, is coming to AMD AM5 and Zen 5 with the new Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series.

There's nothing fancier or flashier than G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Royal memory, a "luxury-class" design that includes a CNC-cut aluminum heatspreader with a gold or silver mirror finish and a crystalline light bar with what looks like RGB diamonds.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series DDR5 Memory, image credit: G.SKILL.

This week, G.SKILL has announced the brand-new Trident Z5 Royal Neo memory designed for AMD AM5 platforms and the upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop CPUs.

With support for AMD EXPO technology and the expanded DDR5 support arriving for AM5, G.SKILL Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series DDR5 Memory supports up to DDR5-8000 speeds. Available in 32GB (2x16GB) and 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacities, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series's "extreme speed memory specification" is DDR5-8000 with low-latency CL38-48-48-127 timings.

The new Trident Z5 Royal Neo kits achieve this thanks to AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology updates, which are expected to roll out to motherboard partners starting in August 2024.

"With the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processor on a compatible platform, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo series offers extreme overclock memory speeds of up to DDR5-8000 through the 1:2 clock divider mode in BIOS - providing AMD enthusiasts and overclockers a great high-speed memory solution," G.SKILL explains.

With the arrival of Zen 5 and AMD's new X870E chipset for Ryzen, we should start seeing more DDR5-8000 kits like this show up in AMD builds. One of the main criticisms AMD faced regarding the Ryzen 7000 Series and the arrival of its new AM5 chipset and motherboard platform was the limited support for superfast DDR 5 speeds.