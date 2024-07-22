G.SKILL announced Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5-8000 memory for Zen 5 and AMD AM5

There's nothing fancier or flashier than G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Royal memory, a "luxury-class" design that includes a CNC-cut aluminum heatspreader with a gold or silver mirror finish and a crystalline light bar with what looks like RGB diamonds.
This week, G.SKILL has announced the brand-new Trident Z5 Royal Neo memory designed for AMD AM5 platforms and the upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop CPUs.
With support for AMD EXPO technology and the expanded DDR5 support arriving for AM5, G.SKILL Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series DDR5 Memory supports up to DDR5-8000 speeds. Available in 32GB (2x16GB) and 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacities, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series's "extreme speed memory specification" is DDR5-8000 with low-latency CL38-48-48-127 timings.
The new Trident Z5 Royal Neo kits achieve this thanks to AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology updates, which are expected to roll out to motherboard partners starting in August 2024.
"With the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processor on a compatible platform, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo series offers extreme overclock memory speeds of up to DDR5-8000 through the 1:2 clock divider mode in BIOS - providing AMD enthusiasts and overclockers a great high-speed memory solution," G.SKILL explains.
With the arrival of Zen 5 and AMD's new X870E chipset for Ryzen, we should start seeing more DDR5-8000 kits like this show up in AMD builds. One of the main criticisms AMD faced regarding the Ryzen 7000 Series and the arrival of its new AM5 chipset and motherboard platform was the limited support for superfast DDR 5 speeds.
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X pricing leaked: $499, 9900X for $399, 9700X for $299, and 9600X for $229
- Read more: ASUS X870E motherboard BIOS exclusive: Heavy Load Dynamic C0 Stabilizer for overclocking Zen 5
- Read more: Ryzen 9000 release date confirmed for July 31, AMD showcases 'Gaming Leadership' benchmarks
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X already overclocked to 6.6GHz on LN2, Zen 5 CPU hits 55K in Cinebench R23