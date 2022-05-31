Corsair announces DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory

Corsair has just unveiled its latest DDR5 high-performance memory kit, with the introduction of its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory: now the world's fastest DDR5 kit on the market.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory comes in 32GB (2 x 16GB) kits with tight timings of 32-39-39-76. Corsair explains: "At time of writing, these are the fastest DDR5 kits available to buy in the world, achieving remarkably tight timings of 32-39-39-76. Available in kits of 2x16 GB, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB continues to break frequency barriers with unprecedented speeds, and stay on the cutting-edge of performance".

Corsair already has a few different DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 memory kits on the market: with DDR6-6400, DDR5-6200, and DDR5-6000 that are now joined by their biggest brother in the DDR5-6600 kit. Corsair's new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory is the perfect companion for the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and flagship Intel Z690-based motherboards.

You've got a limited lifetime warranty on the new Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory kit, and are available right now from where you'd normally buy Corsair products.