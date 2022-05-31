All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Corsair announces DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory

Corsair unveils its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory: 32GB kit with tight timings of 32-39-39-76 with RGBs.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 31 2022 9:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Corsair has just unveiled its latest DDR5 high-performance memory kit, with the introduction of its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory: now the world's fastest DDR5 kit on the market.

Corsair announces DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory comes in 32GB (2 x 16GB) kits with tight timings of 32-39-39-76. Corsair explains: "At time of writing, these are the fastest DDR5 kits available to buy in the world, achieving remarkably tight timings of 32-39-39-76. Available in kits of 2x16 GB, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB continues to break frequency barriers with unprecedented speeds, and stay on the cutting-edge of performance".

Corsair already has a few different DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 memory kits on the market: with DDR6-6400, DDR5-6200, and DDR5-6000 that are now joined by their biggest brother in the DDR5-6600 kit. Corsair's new DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory is the perfect companion for the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and flagship Intel Z690-based motherboards.

You've got a limited lifetime warranty on the new Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory kit, and are available right now from where you'd normally buy Corsair products.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 64GB (2x32GB) 5200MHz C40

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 6:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.