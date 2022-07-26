All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory unveiled: DDR5-6400 speeds now, DDR5-6600 speeds coming with RGB lighting and 64GB kits soon.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 10:42 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Corsair has just launched its new Vengeance RGB series DDR5 memory, with initial kits offering DDR5-6400 speeds but Corsair has faster DDR5-6600 speeds coming soon.

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory comes in both black and white color options, with beautiful RGB lighting that will make any gaming PC look awesome. Corsair is launching its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory in DDR5-6400 speeds with a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB sticks) but faster DDR5-6600 speeds are coming.

Corsair notes that just like with all Corsair DDR5 memory, the new Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory modules are "built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heat spreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory while complementing your system's modern aesthetic".

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 02 | TweakTown.comCorsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 03 | TweakTown.com
Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 04 | TweakTown.comCorsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 05 | TweakTown.com

Corsair adds: "A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your PC's lifespan and future upgrades".

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 06 | TweakTown.comCorsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB 07 | TweakTown.com

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5200

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99$315.99$287.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2022 at 10:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, corsair.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.