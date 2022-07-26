Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM: up to 6600MHz and 64GB kit with RGB

Corsair has just launched its new Vengeance RGB series DDR5 memory, with initial kits offering DDR5-6400 speeds but Corsair has faster DDR5-6600 speeds coming soon.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory comes in both black and white color options, with beautiful RGB lighting that will make any gaming PC look awesome. Corsair is launching its new Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory in DDR5-6400 speeds with a 32GB kit (2 x 16GB sticks) but faster DDR5-6600 speeds are coming.

Read more: Corsair announces DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5-6600 CL32 memory

Corsair notes that just like with all Corsair DDR5 memory, the new Vengeance RGB DDR5 memory modules are "built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heat spreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory while complementing your system's modern aesthetic".

Corsair adds: "A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your PC's lifespan and future upgrades".

