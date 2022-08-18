Intel Core i9-13900KF 'QS' benched: huge 6.2GHz on water chiller OC

Intel's new Core i9-13900KF 'Qualification Sample' (QS) has been overclocked, with the Performance cores pushed up to an insane 6.2GHz on water chiller.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU is in the headlines once again in flagship form, where we saw the Core i9-13900K using 350W+ of power but now the Core i9-13900KF (note the F, so no integrated GPU) being pushed up to an insane 6.2GHz overclocked with a water chiller.

Extreme Player pushed the next-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF processor up to 6.2GHz using a custom water chiller setup, inside of an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. The overclocker was able to push the P-Cores up to 6.2GHz all-core under CPU-Z and 6.8GHz all-core on Cinebench R23.

As for benchmark scores, the Cinebench R23 benchmark run on the current-gen flagship Core i9-12900K processor scores around 26,939 points in the multi-core benchmark. The overclocked Intel Core i9-13900K processor when pushed to 6.2GHz with the water chiller keeping it cool, was benching an incredible 42,790 points: nearly 16,000 more points than the 12900KF.

Even when it's air-cooled, the Core i9-13900K scores 37,232 in the multi-core Cinebench R23 test in other results sans the water cooling. In that article, the overclocked Core i9-13900K was using 420W of power... wouldn't want to mix that with a next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that's expected to chew some serious power.

In a previous article covering the Core i9-13900K in pre-production form being "fully reviewed", I said that if you were using new Core i9-13900K processor with NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card, you will need 1000W+ between the CPU and GPU at this rate.

We're expecting Intel to announce its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, along with the flagship Core i9-13900K processor (with 8P + 16E) that boosts up to 5.8GHz, as well as the next-gen 700-series motherboards with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support on September 27. As for the launch, Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs should hit the market in October.

Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU expected features:

We are to expect pretty crazy 5.8GHz and beyond CPU clocks on the new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU, with rumors from May 2022 teasing the huge clock speeds. Intel has confirmed that its new Raptor Lake CPUs will offer up to double-digit performance boosts, up to 24 cores and 32 threads, enhanced overclocking features, an AI M.2 module, and they'll be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems.

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will arrive with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, with Intel promising "up to double-digit performance boost" as well as "enhanced overclocking features". There'll be a new AI M.2 module, while Raptor Lake will be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems (no motherboard upgrade).