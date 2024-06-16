ASUS launches As-You-Wish motherboards: new Z790-AYW mobo supports DDR5-8400+ memory

ASUS announces new As-You-Wish motherboards, starting with the new Z790-AYW overclocking motherboard with support for DDR5-8400+ memory.

ASUS is preparing to launch its new As-You-Wish motherboard range, starting with the Z790-AYW OC WIFI motherboard that has some stellar overclocking potential.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

We're hearing about the new As-You-Wish motherboard range by ASUS by French outlet, Overclocking.com, with the new ASUS Z790-AYW WIFI motherboard shown off at Computex 2024 earlier this month. At the time, the board had two DIMM slots, which was a cut-down version of the full board.

Popular Now: Bethesda faces backlash after releasing controversial Starfield mission

The new ASUS Z790-AYW OC WIFI "PRIME" motherboard has an Intel LGA1700 socket, with the OC model of the motherboard featuring two DIMM slots that support DDR5-8400+ (OC) memory. ASUS has managed to deal with the dual-channel memory more efficiently, which provides some insane 11550MT/s memory speeds (by reducing the DIMM slots, and using exotic LN2 cooling, of course).

6

AIO360: i5-14600k_DDR5-8200 MTpass

AIO360: i9-14900k_DDR5-8200 oc to DDR5-8400 MTpass

Chiller: i9-13900k_DDR5-8800 MT pass

Chiller: i9-14900k_DDR5-8800 MT pass

AIR: i5-14600k_ChBDDR5-10000 boot

LN2: i9-14900KF_DDR5-11150

6

Overclocking.com's source says that ASUS is responding directly to MSI's recent Z790 MPOWER motherboard, which provides kick-ass overclocking abilities without a huge price tag. MSI used a dual-DIMM slot configuration for optimal memory and OC support, so now we're seeing ASUS follow through with its new Z790-AYW motherboard.

South Korean overclocker "SAFEDISK" has also mentioned the huge overclocking capabilities with DDR5 on this new motherboard, in a post on Facebook that you can scope below:

6

We don't know what to expect in terms of pricing of the ASUS Z790-AYW WIFI OC motherboard, but with MSI pricing its Z790 MPOWER motherboard at $199, we should expect ASUS to nail the $200 to $250 price for its new Z790-AYW WIFI OC motherboard.