Intel Core i9-13900K at 5.8GHz: up to 54% faster than Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel's new flagship 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPU is in the news again, with a new Geekbench run seeing the new Rocket Lake flagship CPU boosting up to 5.8GHz, and smashing AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in the process.

The Core i9-13900K has a maximum frequency of 5520MHz according to the Geekbench results, but the CPU actually boosted up to 5790MHz at its peak, while sitting at around 5.7GHz for the most part. We don't know if this is automatic or manual overclocking, but we should see close to and over 6.0GHz with high-end AIO coolers and 6.0GHz+ under exotic cooling setups: think custom loop, LN2 cooling, and some much higher power numbers.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark, the new Intel Core i9-13900K hits a huge 2314 points in the single-core run of Geekbench 5, and 26464 in multi-core.

That's much higher than the 2000 points or so from the Core i9-12900K in single-core, and the 17287 points in multi-core. AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X scores just 1685 points in the single-core test, and 16506 points in multi-core. A far, far cry from the new lofty heights set by the Core i9-13900K.

In other tests, we've seen the new Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K using 420W+ when overclocked, so if you're using a next-gen GPU from NVIDIA with their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card, you will need 1000W+ between the CPU and GPU at this rate.