Intel's new Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU with 24C/32T benchmarked
Intel's new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' flagship CPU benched in Ashes of the Singularity, with the new Core i9-13900K tested.
Intel's next-gen flagship 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU has been benchmarked in Ashes of the Singularity.
The upcoming Intel Core i9-13900K will succeed the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" flagship Core i9-12900K, with the Raptor Lake-powered CPU now in testing and is as fast as the 12900K during its ES (engineering sample) phase.
We're looking at a larger 24 cores and 32 threads for the Core i9-13900K, up from the 16 cores and 24 threads on the Core i9-12900K. Ashes of the Singularity isn't up for the task of differentiating between the physical and logical cores (thanks to Alder Lake, and Raptor Lake having a hybrid architecture with P-cores and E-cores).
Intel will be using its in-house Intel 7 process node for its upcoming Core i9-13900K processor, with the latest Raptor Cove and Gracemont Enhanced CPU cores. Not only will there be more cores, but there'll be up to 68MB of local cache -- something AMD is forcing Intel to do.
AMD will be launching its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, packing its next-gen 3D V-Cache technology, while Intel will have its "Game Cache" ready for Raptor Lake. 68MB on Intel's new Raptor Lake CPU, while there's 96MB on the 3D V-Cache on AMD's upcoming, and very limited Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor.
As for the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark, an Intel Core i9-13900K processor was used with 32GB of RAM (DDR5 probably) as well as NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. The Core i9-13900K "ES" processor is offering similar performance to the current Core i9-12900K, which is impressive -- as there's still many months to go before Raptor Lake roars onto the market.
Here's a list of Intel Raptor Lake CPUs we should see, and core + cache counts:
- Raptor Lake P-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 8 = 24MB)
- Alder Lake P-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 8 = 24 MB)
- Raptor Lake P-Core L2 - 2 MB (2 x 8 = 16 MB)
- Alder Lake P-Core L2 - 1.25 MB (1.25 x 8 = 10 MB)
- Raptor Lake E-Core L3 - 3 MB (3 x 4 = 12 MB)
- Alder Lake E-Core L3 - 2 MB (2 x 2 = 4 MB)
- Raptor Lake E-Core L2 - 4 MB (4 x 4 = 16 MB)
- Alder Lake E-Core L2 - 3 MB (3 x 2 = 6 MB)
- Raptor Lake Total Cache (L3+L2) = 68 MB
- Alder Lake Total Cache (L3 + L2) = 44 MB
As for the SKUs, here's what to expect from Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs:
- Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 68 MB?
- Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 54 MB?
- Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 44 MB?
- Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 37 MB?
- Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 20 MB?
- Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 10 MB?
