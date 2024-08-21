Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs launching alongside new Z890 motherboards on October 17

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs were rumored for an October 10 release, but new information points to a retail launch on October 17.

The company has been struggling big time over the last couple of months especially, but its next-gen Arrow Lake CPU is nearly here, with Chinese social media site QQ had a poster called "ChannelGate" explain (machine translated):

"The sales of AMD platform solutions have been relatively active recently, and there are more and more inquiries from consumers. Unfortunately, the supply of AMD 9000 CPU is insufficient. INTEL has no choice but to work hard to deal with the problems of I7I9. The upstream end is still solving the problem. The CPU warranty is extended for 2 to 5 years, and it is negotiating with motherboard manufacturers to jointly solve the instability problem of 13th and 14th generation CPUs".

"Therefore, it is estimated that in the future, if the INTEL series motherboards want to completely solve the CPU problem and get back what they have lost, they may only rely on the new generation of CPUs and new platform motherboard products to regain their advantages and start again. At the same time, it is confirmed that INTEL's new generation motherboard platform Z890 series new products will be officially launched on October 17".

What to expect from Intel: the company will unveil its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs and new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset. A new LGA 1851 socket will debut, meaning you'll need to upgrade your motherboard with a new Arrow Lake-S processor, and they're DDR5 only this time, no DDR4 support for Intel's new platform.

Inside, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor will feature 8 Lion Core Performance Cores (P-Cores) and 16 Skymont Efficiency Cores (E-Cores), with previous rumors pegging the Core Ultra 9 285K to feature up to 5.7GHz boost CPU clocks.

Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" processor should roll out with 24 cores and 24 threads (there's no Hyper-Threading on Arrow Lake) with boost CPU clocks of up to 5.7GHz, a few hundred MHz slower than the current-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs.

Right now, Intel has a 6.2GHz boost out of its Core i9-14900KS processor, 6.0GHz from the Core i9-14900K, and even 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz out of the Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K processors, respectively. Arrow Lake will deliver multiple improvements, with IPC performance improvements to make that 5.7GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285K still feel fast versus a huge 6.0GHz boost from the 14900KS.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors won't clock as high as the 14th Gen Core CPUs, with the flagship Core i9-14900KS processor hitting 6.2GHz, while the Core i9-14900K hits 6.0GHz frequencies.

Intel's new fleet of Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will include the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K processors. We'll see "KF" variants of these Arrow Lake-S processors, which will not include the integrated GPU that comes on the regular "K" series variants.

Upcoming and current boost CPU clocks from Intel processors: