Intel's next-gen Core i9-13900K could have insane 5.8GHz CPU clocks

Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' flagship CPU, the Core i9-13900K, could have CPU boost clocks of up to 5.8GHz.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 7:49 PM CDT
Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs are going to be a blast... with the flagship Core i9-13900K processor rumored to have huge 5.8GHz CPU clock speeds.

Intel's next-gen Core i9-13900K could have insane 5.8GHz CPU clocks 01 | TweakTown.com

Both of Intel's current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" and upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs feature x86 Golden Cove "P-Cores" (Performance) and Gracemont Atom "E-cores" (Efficiency). But the new Raptor Lake-powered CPUs will reportedly offer 16 cores (up from 8 cores on Alder Lake).

This would increase the total core count up to 24 cores and 32 threads, up from the 16 cores and 24 threads on the current Alder Lake-based flagship Core i9-12900K processor. Intel's tweaked Core i9-12900KS processor has CPU boost clocks of up to 5.5GHz, but rumor has it the new Core i9-13900K would boost up to a huge 5.8GHz -- that 200-300MHz increase is going to be big -- and we all can't wait.

Intel is already pulling down nuclear facilities worth of power for its Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS when they're pushed with overclocking, so God only knows what power draw the Core i9-13900K will use when it's pushing up to 6GHz.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

