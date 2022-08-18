This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors will be announced on August 29, but the CPUs are in the hands of many across the world... and now we're getting to scope out the Ryzen 7 7700X chip.

The new AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor is a final design of the Zen 4 chip, with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power with the sample pictured here with an OPN code of "100-000000593". SkyJuice from Angstronomics notes that the CPU pictured here has a "D" marking that should mean it's a pre-retail version of the Ryzen 7 7700X processor, meaning it could be a review sample sent to a reviewer.

We should expect AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power, boosting up to 5.4GHz with a 105W TDP. We should expect the Ryzen 7 7700X processor to fall somewhere in the $299 range, which is the same $299 price tag that AMD had on its Zen 3-powered Ryzen 7 5700X processor.

We're seeing the new mid-range Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor leak out first, ahead of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor that will pack a much larger 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz with 170W TDP and $799+ price tag expected.

AMD is expected to unveil and detail its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs, new X670E + X670 motherboards, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology on August 29. As for the release, we're looking at September 27 which is the same day Intel is announcing its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 flagship motherboards. What a month September 2022 is gearing up to be, hey!

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: