Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent

This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor spotted, Zen 4-powered 8-core, 16-thread CPU boosts up to 5.4GHz and should retail for $299.

@anthony256
Published Aug 18, 2022 7:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors will be announced on August 29, but the CPUs are in the hands of many across the world... and now we're getting to scope out the Ryzen 7 7700X chip.

This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor is a final design of the Zen 4 chip, with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power with the sample pictured here with an OPN code of "100-000000593". SkyJuice from Angstronomics notes that the CPU pictured here has a "D" marking that should mean it's a pre-retail version of the Ryzen 7 7700X processor, meaning it could be a review sample sent to a reviewer.

We should expect AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power, boosting up to 5.4GHz with a 105W TDP. We should expect the Ryzen 7 7700X processor to fall somewhere in the $299 range, which is the same $299 price tag that AMD had on its Zen 3-powered Ryzen 7 5700X processor.

We're seeing the new mid-range Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X processor leak out first, ahead of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor that will pack a much larger 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz with 170W TDP and $799+ price tag expected.

AMD is expected to unveil and detail its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs, new X670E + X670 motherboards, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology on August 29. As for the release, we're looking at September 27 which is the same day Intel is announcing its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 flagship motherboards. What a month September 2022 is gearing up to be, hey!

This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor 02 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ($892 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ($608 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ($480 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)
This is our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 'Zen 4' processor 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.00
$249.00$249.00$260.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2022 at 1:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, forums.anandtech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.