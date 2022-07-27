AMD confirm Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD has officially confirmed its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs coming to the desktop in the coming months.

The company has confirmed the next-gen Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X processors on the official AMD website, inside of the public AMD resource library spotted by VideoCardz. There isn't any news on the Ryzen 7 7800X and lower-end Ryzen 3 7000 series CPUs, but I'm sure they won't be too far away.

AMD's current and now kinda confirmed Zen 4 processor launch lineup was rumored over a month ago now, which was said to include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X, Ryzen 5 7600X. But it seems the 7800X was switched out, replaced with the 7700X. AMD does love the number 7, where it launched the Zen 3-based Ryzen 3000 series CPUs on 7/7/2019 on 7nm.

The last we heard is that AMD was gearing up to unveil its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in August, and it looks like we're headed right into that. Now AMD has kinda confirmed the new processors, an official unveiling event should be getting rushed right now.