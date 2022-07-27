All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: AI asked to show an image of the last selfie ever taken on Earth

AMD confirm Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD officially confirms its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X processors, woo!

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 6:53 PM CDT
AMD has officially confirmed its next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs coming to the desktop in the coming months.

AMD confirm Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company has confirmed the next-gen Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X processors on the official AMD website, inside of the public AMD resource library spotted by VideoCardz. There isn't any news on the Ryzen 7 7800X and lower-end Ryzen 3 7000 series CPUs, but I'm sure they won't be too far away.

AMD's current and now kinda confirmed Zen 4 processor launch lineup was rumored over a month ago now, which was said to include the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X, Ryzen 5 7600X. But it seems the 7800X was switched out, replaced with the 7700X. AMD does love the number 7, where it launched the Zen 3-based Ryzen 3000 series CPUs on 7/7/2019 on 7nm.

The last we heard is that AMD was gearing up to unveil its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in August, and it looks like we're headed right into that. Now AMD has kinda confirmed the new processors, an official unveiling event should be getting rushed right now.

AMD confirm Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X 02 | TweakTown.com
AMD confirm Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 5 7600X 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, library.amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

