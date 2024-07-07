AMD's new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X CPU: max frequency of up to 5.85GHz, same as Zen 4

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor rumored with same FMAX, or maximum frequency as Ryzen 9 7950X: up to 5.85GHz max.

AMD's upcoming next-gen Zen 5-based flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor is expected to feature the same maximum CPU frequency as the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X at up to 5.85GHz.

The FMAX or peak frequency is the maximum default clock limit that is allowed within the BIOS of AMD's fleet of Ryzen CPUs, with the current-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors FMAX at 5.85GHz for the Ryzen 9 7950X processor, and it looks like it'll be the same for the Ryzen 9 9950X processor and Zen 5.

In a new post by AnandTech forum member "igor_kavinski" who is reportedly using an ES sample of the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor, running at up to 5849MHz (5.85GHz). The 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 9950X features 64MB of L3 cache and a maximum boost clock of 5.70GHz, with 170W TDP and above 200W+ with PBO activated, and up to 5.85GHz frequencies enjoyed.

FMAX will be different from chip to chip, with the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor featuring the highest FMAX of them all at 5.85GHz, but here's the breakdown from previous-gen CPUs:

Ryzen 9 9950X - 5.85 GHz (5.7 GHz Boost)

Ryzen 9 7950X - 5.85 GHz (5.7 GHz Boost)

Ryzen 9 7900X - 5.70 GHz (5.6 GHz Boost)

Ryzen 7 7700X - 5.50 GHz (5.4 GHz Boost)

Ryzen 5 7600X - 5.45 GHz (5.3 GHz Boost)

Ryzen 9 5950X - 5.05 GHz (4.9 GHz Boost)

We are not far at all from the launch of AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop processors, which is expected to be all-systems-go on July 31.