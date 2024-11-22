All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD thinks gamers will switch from the 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the 'overclocking factor'

AMD says gamers will be enticed by the 'overclocking factor' of the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and will upgrade from their 7800X3D for that OC oomph.

AMD thinks gamers will switch from the 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the 'overclocking factor'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD believes that the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor's overclocking capabilities will encourage gamers to upgrade from the previous Ryzen 7 7800X3D model.

AMD thinks that gamers will upgrade from their Ryzen 7 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the "overclocking factor" and that the "limits are now gone" with 3D V-Cache, 9800X3D owners can enjoy one of the best CPUs on the market today.

AMD thinks gamers will switch from the 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the 'overclocking factor' 85
2

In a new interview with PC Guide, AMD Product and Business Development Manager Martijn Boonstra talked about the launch of AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. He was impressed with the launch week status of the 9800X3D, with the conversation steering towards the design of the 9800X3D, and how it impacted gaming performance, with a "large portion" of the chat spent talking about the "overclocking factor" that the 9800X3D brings to the table.

Martijn said: "you could definitely say the limits are now gone compared to the previous generation 3D V-cache (processors) because of the overclocking ability, which puts it closer to the non-stacked cash parts in terms of their ultimate frequency and performance that you can squeeze from the parts".

Martijn added: "I think with every launch you will find that you have your ultra enthusiasts which upgrade every single generation whenever there's like 5 to 10% more performance or even more or sometimes even less to be had because they just want the latest and greatest in technology..... And I think if you look at this part, what sets it apart for the 7800X3D, as I touched on earlier is the overclocking factor as well.... that will drive some of the 7800X3D owners to also consider the Ryzen 7 9800X3D".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
- -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2024 at 10:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:pcguide.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles