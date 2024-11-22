AMD thinks gamers will switch from the 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the 'overclocking factor'

AMD says gamers will be enticed by the 'overclocking factor' of the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and will upgrade from their 7800X3D for that OC oomph.

AMD thinks that gamers will upgrade from their Ryzen 7 7800X3D to the new 9800X3D for the "overclocking factor" and that the "limits are now gone" with 3D V-Cache, 9800X3D owners can enjoy one of the best CPUs on the market today.

In a new interview with PC Guide, AMD Product and Business Development Manager Martijn Boonstra talked about the launch of AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. He was impressed with the launch week status of the 9800X3D, with the conversation steering towards the design of the 9800X3D, and how it impacted gaming performance, with a "large portion" of the chat spent talking about the "overclocking factor" that the 9800X3D brings to the table.

Martijn said: "you could definitely say the limits are now gone compared to the previous generation 3D V-cache (processors) because of the overclocking ability, which puts it closer to the non-stacked cash parts in terms of their ultimate frequency and performance that you can squeeze from the parts".

Martijn added: "I think with every launch you will find that you have your ultra enthusiasts which upgrade every single generation whenever there's like 5 to 10% more performance or even more or sometimes even less to be had because they just want the latest and greatest in technology..... And I think if you look at this part, what sets it apart for the 7800X3D, as I touched on earlier is the overclocking factor as well.... that will drive some of the 7800X3D owners to also consider the Ryzen 7 9800X3D".