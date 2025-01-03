All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the most popular Zen 5 chip in Germany, selling like hotcakes

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has become the best-selling Zen 5 chip in Germany, with one of the biggest retailers in the country sold out.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is the top-selling Zen 5 chip in Germany, with 8,650 units sold at Mindfactory, surpassing the combined sales of other Zen 5 processors. Despite launching later than non-X3D variants, it remains behind the Zen 4-based 7800X3D, which sold 78,450 units.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is doing extremely well in Germany, so much so that the X3D-powered Zen 5 chip is the most popular Zen 5 processor of them all in the country.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the most popular Zen 5 chip in Germany, selling like hotcakes 03
2

The company unleashed its new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor nearly two months ago now, and since its launch the $479 processor has been selling extremely well in retailers worldwide, as well as e-tailers across the planet. Mindfactory is one of the biggest retailers in Germany, with the outlet saying it has sold around 8650 units of the 9800X3D... more units than every other Zen 5 processor... combined. Impressive.

In second place at Mindfactory, the AMD Ryzen 9 9700X processor had 2560 units sold, followed by the Ryzen 5 9600X which sold 920 units, the Ryzen 9 9900X with 820 units, and finally the Ryzen 9 9950X with 790 units. The total number of units from the rest of the Zen 5 chips comes to 5090 units, which means the 9800X3D has sold 3560 more units than every other Zen 5 chip combined at Mindfactory.

AMD also launched the non-X3D variants of their Zen 5 processors many months before the Ryzen 7 9800X3D launched, making these numbers even more impressive. However, the 9800X3D still has a while to go before it competes wth Mindfactory's sales on the Zen 4-based 7800X3D which has sold 78,450 units so far.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

