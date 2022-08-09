TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD

TEAMGROUP has just announced its new ELITE+ DDR5 RAM, with a new simple design that looks rather dapper I must say.

The new TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5 RAM comes in DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6000 speeds with prices starting at $92 for a 16GB kit (2 x 8GB) of TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-4800 memory up to $352 for a 64GB kit (2 x 32GB). The fastest speed ELITE+ DDR5-6000 memory starts with a single 16GB stick for $135, while a 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 will cost $270.

TEAMGROUP says that its new ELITE+ DDR5 memory launches in early September 2022, which should be right alongside AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series and X670E + X670 motherboards, which will be compatible with DDR5 memory.

TEAMGROUP details its design with a "sleek, simple, and asymmetric aluminum heat sink that has been specially designed to be non-conductive and to protect against scratches, acids, rusting and rotting to provide full protection for the DDR5 module".

The company continues: "ELITE PLUS DDR5 Desktop Memory is also equipped with a 1.1V standard working voltage which further reduces energy consumption for each unit of bandwidth comparing to the 1.2V in DDR4, providing a more efficient power usage. The DDR5 module is equipped with PMICs for effective power distribution, reliable power supply, and minimal noise interference. The IC supports on-die ECC, a feature that self-corrects DRAM cells for enhanced stability and reliability by reducing risks of information errors".