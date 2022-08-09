All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD

TEAMGROUP's new ELITE+ DDR5 RAM reaches 6000MHz: upgraded heat sink design, looking dapper and ready for Intel or AMD systems.

@anthony256
Published Aug 9, 2022 9:13 PM CDT
TEAMGROUP has just announced its new ELITE+ DDR5 RAM, with a new simple design that looks rather dapper I must say.

TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD
The new TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5 RAM comes in DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6000 speeds with prices starting at $92 for a 16GB kit (2 x 8GB) of TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-4800 memory up to $352 for a 64GB kit (2 x 32GB). The fastest speed ELITE+ DDR5-6000 memory starts with a single 16GB stick for $135, while a 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 will cost $270.

TEAMGROUP says that its new ELITE+ DDR5 memory launches in early September 2022, which should be right alongside AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series and X670E + X670 motherboards, which will be compatible with DDR5 memory.

TEAMGROUP details its design with a "sleek, simple, and asymmetric aluminum heat sink that has been specially designed to be non-conductive and to protect against scratches, acids, rusting and rotting to provide full protection for the DDR5 module".

TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD 02 | TweakTown.comTEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD 03 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD 04 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP ELITE+ DDR5-6000: 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM for $270 for Intel, AMD 05 | TweakTown.com

The company continues: "ELITE PLUS DDR5 Desktop Memory is also equipped with a 1.1V standard working voltage which further reduces energy consumption for each unit of bandwidth comparing to the 1.2V in DDR4, providing a more efficient power usage. The DDR5 module is equipped with PMICs for effective power distribution, reliable power supply, and minimal noise interference. The IC supports on-die ECC, a feature that self-corrects DRAM cells for enhanced stability and reliability by reducing risks of information errors".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

