Get a FREE kit of RAM you purchase an AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU from Microcenter

Microcenter has stepped up to be the first retailer bundling free RAM kits with select AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

First up, Microcenter is offering AMD's new Ryzen 7 9700X processor with a free 32GB kit of G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5-6000 memory (you can check it out here), with the RAM alone worth $100+ and the Ryzen 7 9700X processor costing $360 on its own, means you're in reality, paying just $260 for the 9700X processor. Damn good stuff.

Moving onto the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Microcenter is bundling in 16GB of the same G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5-6000 memory (check out this deal here), for $280. The 16GB kit of DDR5-6000 RAM costs around $50, so you're paying about $230 for the 9600X on its own, a great deal as well, but not as good as the 9700X + 32GB deal.

3

The reason? You wouldn't want to build a new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series system with only 16GB of RAM, so if you purchased the 9600X + 16GB deal through Microcenter, you'd really want to buy another 16GB stick so you'd have 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-6000. I wouldn't recommend buying only 16GB of RAM, or would I recommend only building a single-channel-capable new Zen 5-based PC.

Microcenter does have other CPUs with RAM bundles, including the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7700X priced at $435 -- more, yes -- but you get the same 32GB of RAM kit, and an MSI B650 series motherboard which costs $150 on its own.