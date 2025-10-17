G.SKILL DDR5 RAM overclocked to stable 10,600 MT/s using AMD Ryzen 5 8500G on ASUS B850 mobo

G.SKILL DDR5 memory has been used to overclock to a stable 10,600 MT/s on a lower-end AMD Ryzen 5 8500G CPU and ASUS B850M-AYW motherboard.

G.SKILL has announced that its team has pushed its DDR5 memory up to a MemTest stable 10,600 MT/s speeds, using the AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor and based B850M motherboard from ASUS.

In a new post on X, G.SKILL announced its EXPO-rated DDR5-6000 CL26 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks) was used on an ASUS B850M AYW Gaming OC motherboard and AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor, with the RAM overclocked to an insane 10,600 MT/s.

Interestingly, the ASUS B850M AYW Gaming OC motherboard is a mid-range motherboard that the company designed with overclocking in mind, but it's not in many markets yet. The test involved using standard cooling, no CPU configuration tweaks, and dual DIMMs... normally for overclocking records on RAM, the CPU core configuration is changed, LN2 cooling is used, and a single DIMM is deployed. Not for this new stable record.

It was just earlier today that we wrote about the DDR5 RAM speed record breaching 13,010 MT/s using Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory, but that was on an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, Intel Z890 motherboard, and indeed: LN2 cooling and a single DIMM was used to achieve that new 13,000+ record.

G.SKILL said in its post on X: "MemTest stable @ DDR5-10600!! 🔥Powered by the @AMD Ryzen 5 8500G and the new @ASUS B850M AYW Gaming OC motherboard, our EXPO-rated DDR5-6000 CL26 2x24GB kit was pushed to an insane 10,600MT/s!"

This isn't the end of RAM overclocking on AM5, as I'm sure in the months ahead as we lean into AMD's next-gen Zen 6 processor launch in 2026, that these types of records will continue to get shattered.