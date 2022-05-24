TEAMGROUP intros DDR5-6600 'high-speed' + DDR5-6000 'low-latency' RAM

TEAMGROUP has just announced two new members of its new T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 family of memory, with a new DDR5-6600 and DDR5-6000 kit.

The new TEAMGROUP T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 memory is available in a new high-speed variant: DDR5-6600, while the company also has a DDR5-6000 low-latency kit with CL30 timings. Both of the new TEAMGROUP T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 offerings are coming in 32GB kits (2x16GB).

TEAMGROUP uses its iconic 120-degree wide-angle RGB heat spreader, with smart RGB control. TEAMGROUP will have its new T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5-6600 and DDR5-6000 memory kits in July 2022, sending them to major motherboard manufacturers for verification testing. You'll need an Intel Z690-based motherboard or one of AMD's future X670E + X670-based motherboards.

The company explained in a PR: "Thanks to the excellent R&D capabilities of T-FORCE LAB, global memory leader TEAMGROUP is proud to announce the release of two new specification upgrades of T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory. The overclocking RAM comes in a high-speed variant clocking in at 6,600MHz and a low-latency variant rated at 6,000MHz CL30. Samples have been sent to major motherboard manufacturers for verification testing. Through continuous improvements in product design and R&D capabilities, TEAMGROUP is able to deliver the ultimate high-performance experience to gamers and overclocking enthusiasts around the world pursuing the best of the best".