COLORFUL intros iGame DDR5-6400 RAM with 'ultra-low' CL28 latency, ready for AMD Zen 5 CPUs

COLORFUL has just teased its new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits, available in speeds of DDR5-6400 with latencies at CL28, while faster DDR5-8000 memory is available with latencies at CL40.
The company is making a few different kits, with the new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory available in 6000, and 6800 MT/s speeds. The new COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 RAM comes in a 32GB kit at those 6000 MT/s speeds, but you get that ultra-low CL28 latency. The next kit up from there is the 32GB DDR5-6800 kit, with CL32 latencies, and up from there, there's a 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks) with 6800 MT/s speeds and CL34 latencies.
COLORFUL says its new iGame DDR5 memory can be pushed to 6400 MT/s speeds with CL28, while CL28 is the default latency for 6000 MT/s speeds, however with some manual overclocking and AMD EXPO enabled, 400 MT/s more can be achieved without the latency increasing.
- Read more: COLORFUL preps DDR5-9600 CUDIMM memory, ready for Arrow Lake and Zen 5
- Read more: Lexar unleashes ultra-low latency DDR5-6000 CL26 memory: 'ideal for 9800X3D'
COLORFUL's iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 memory modules are using SK hynix A-die on the 16GB models, with non-laminated thermal pads that improve thermal conductivity for faster heat dissipation.
COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5 memory features:
- The sleek metal exterior uses heat transfer printing technology, not only looking cool but also providing efficient heat dissipation.
- High-quality DRAM from the original factory provide good compatibility, ensuring stable system operation and leaving huge potential for overclocking.
- The use of high-transparency light guide bars gives it unique seven-color breathing light effect, making the memory usage more eye-catching and dynamic.
- The adoption of the Double-data-rate architecture allows the memory to transfer two per clock cycle, making the gaming experience smoother for players.
- Let players enjoy the feeling of speed in the game world, and provide a new choice for gamers focus on quality.
- The product may have different timings due to different batches, but it does not affect normal use. Please refer to the actual product you receive.