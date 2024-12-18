All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

COLORFUL intros iGame DDR5-6400 RAM with 'ultra-low' CL28 latency, ready for AMD Zen 5 CPUs

COLORFUL unleashes its new iGame DDR5 RAM kits: ultra-low latency of just CL28 at 6400 MT/s speeds, with speeds of up to 8000 MT/s at CL40.

TL;DR: COLORFUL has introduced its iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits, offering speeds up to DDR5-8000 with varying latencies. The kits include 32GB and 48GB options with speeds ranging from 6000 to 6800 MT/s. Features include SK hynix A-die, efficient heat dissipation, and a seven-color lighting effect, enhancing gaming performance and aesthetics.

COLORFUL has just teased its new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits, available in speeds of DDR5-6400 with latencies at CL28, while faster DDR5-8000 memory is available with latencies at CL40.

The company is making a few different kits, with the new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory available in 6000, and 6800 MT/s speeds. The new COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 RAM comes in a 32GB kit at those 6000 MT/s speeds, but you get that ultra-low CL28 latency. The next kit up from there is the 32GB DDR5-6800 kit, with CL32 latencies, and up from there, there's a 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks) with 6800 MT/s speeds and CL34 latencies.

COLORFUL says its new iGame DDR5 memory can be pushed to 6400 MT/s speeds with CL28, while CL28 is the default latency for 6000 MT/s speeds, however with some manual overclocking and AMD EXPO enabled, 400 MT/s more can be achieved without the latency increasing.

COLORFUL's iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 memory modules are using SK hynix A-die on the 16GB models, with non-laminated thermal pads that improve thermal conductivity for faster heat dissipation.

COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5 memory features:

  • The sleek metal exterior uses heat transfer printing technology, not only looking cool but also providing efficient heat dissipation.
  • High-quality DRAM from the original factory provide good compatibility, ensuring stable system operation and leaving huge potential for overclocking.
  • The use of high-transparency light guide bars gives it unique seven-color breathing light effect, making the memory usage more eye-catching and dynamic.
  • The adoption of the Double-data-rate architecture allows the memory to transfer two per clock cycle, making the gaming experience smoother for players.
  • Let players enjoy the feeling of speed in the game world, and provide a new choice for gamers focus on quality.
  • The product may have different timings due to different batches, but it does not affect normal use. Please refer to the actual product you receive.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

