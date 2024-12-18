COLORFUL intros iGame DDR5-6400 RAM with 'ultra-low' CL28 latency, ready for AMD Zen 5 CPUs

COLORFUL unleashes its new iGame DDR5 RAM kits: ultra-low latency of just CL28 at 6400 MT/s speeds, with speeds of up to 8000 MT/s at CL40.

COLORFUL has just teased its new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits, available in speeds of DDR5-6400 with latencies at CL28, while faster DDR5-8000 memory is available with latencies at CL40.

The company is making a few different kits, with the new iGame Shadow DDR5 memory available in 6000, and 6800 MT/s speeds. The new COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 RAM comes in a 32GB kit at those 6000 MT/s speeds, but you get that ultra-low CL28 latency. The next kit up from there is the 32GB DDR5-6800 kit, with CL32 latencies, and up from there, there's a 48GB kit (2 x 24GB sticks) with 6800 MT/s speeds and CL34 latencies.

COLORFUL says its new iGame DDR5 memory can be pushed to 6400 MT/s speeds with CL28, while CL28 is the default latency for 6000 MT/s speeds, however with some manual overclocking and AMD EXPO enabled, 400 MT/s more can be achieved without the latency increasing.

COLORFUL's iGame Shadow DDR5-6000 memory modules are using SK hynix A-die on the 16GB models, with non-laminated thermal pads that improve thermal conductivity for faster heat dissipation.

COLORFUL iGame Shadow DDR5 memory features: