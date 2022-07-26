All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling

TEAMGROUP's N74V-M80 is an industrial-grade Vapor Chamber cooler for your M.2 SSD, saves time on transferring data by up to 75%.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 8:40 PM CDT
TEAMGROUP has just unveiled the world's first VC (Vapor Chamber) liquid-cooled M.2 SSD cooler, which will come more and more into play as we enter the world of PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

Vapor Chamber liquid cooling technology is commonly used in high-end mobile devices, but now TEAMGROUP's new N74V-M80 is an industrial grade VC Cooling MM.2 SSD that uses proprietary liquid cooling technology. TEAMGROUP is using specially designed VC liquid cooling tubes which pumps cooling fluid to the headzone of the PCIe M.2 SSD controller.

From there, heat is transferred to the aluminum fin heat sink, with TEAMGROUP using a convective design through gas-liquid phase transition to boost thermal performance. TEAMGROUP's new N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy.

TEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company explains: "TEAMGROUP's industrial control T.R.U.S.T. technology ("T" for Temperature) ensures that its PCIe M.2 SSD products maintain excellent transfer performance over a wide temperature range of -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F). In addition, the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 uses TLC Flash and supports the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe1.3 standard, providing write and read speeds of up to 3,400 and 2,500MB/s, respectively, and is suitable for industrial-grade HPC devices with adequate installation space. It can fully meet the high-speed computing needs while keeping it cool and energy-saving".

TEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling 01 | TweakTown.com
TEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling 02 | TweakTown.comTEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling 03 | TweakTown.com

TEAMGROUP continues: "Under temperature performance testing, the N74V-M80 SSD with its VC liquid thermal module was better at maintaining efficient data writing capability than SSDs without heat sinks at an ambient temperature of 85°C due to a delayed slowdown mechanism, reducing data write time by 75%. These features significantly improving data read/write efficiency and stability and extending product life, making it the perfect choice for a reliable and durable industrial-grade SSD upgrade".

"TEAMGROUP continuously strives for innovation in the development of diverse cooling technologies so that customers can easily overcome any heating issues in harsh operating environments and enjoy superior storage performance. The company will continue to create the most reliable industrial storage solutions in response to the changing landscape and needs of the industrial storage market".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, teamgroupinc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

