TEAMGROUP: first with industrial-grade Vapor Chamber M.2 SSD cooling

TEAMGROUP's N74V-M80 is an industrial-grade Vapor Chamber cooler for your M.2 SSD, saves time on transferring data by up to 75%.

TEAMGROUP has just unveiled the world's first VC (Vapor Chamber) liquid-cooled M.2 SSD cooler, which will come more and more into play as we enter the world of PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

Vapor Chamber liquid cooling technology is commonly used in high-end mobile devices, but now TEAMGROUP's new N74V-M80 is an industrial grade VC Cooling MM.2 SSD that uses proprietary liquid cooling technology. TEAMGROUP is using specially designed VC liquid cooling tubes which pumps cooling fluid to the headzone of the PCIe M.2 SSD controller.

From there, heat is transferred to the aluminum fin heat sink, with TEAMGROUP using a convective design through gas-liquid phase transition to boost thermal performance. TEAMGROUP's new N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy.

The company explains: "TEAMGROUP's industrial control T.R.U.S.T. technology ("T" for Temperature) ensures that its PCIe M.2 SSD products maintain excellent transfer performance over a wide temperature range of -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F). In addition, the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 uses TLC Flash and supports the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe1.3 standard, providing write and read speeds of up to 3,400 and 2,500MB/s, respectively, and is suitable for industrial-grade HPC devices with adequate installation space. It can fully meet the high-speed computing needs while keeping it cool and energy-saving".

TEAMGROUP continues: "Under temperature performance testing, the N74V-M80 SSD with its VC liquid thermal module was better at maintaining efficient data writing capability than SSDs without heat sinks at an ambient temperature of 85°C due to a delayed slowdown mechanism, reducing data write time by 75%. These features significantly improving data read/write efficiency and stability and extending product life, making it the perfect choice for a reliable and durable industrial-grade SSD upgrade".

"TEAMGROUP continuously strives for innovation in the development of diverse cooling technologies so that customers can easily overcome any heating issues in harsh operating environments and enjoy superior storage performance. The company will continue to create the most reliable industrial storage solutions in response to the changing landscape and needs of the industrial storage market".