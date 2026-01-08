Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 RAM at CES 2026: up to 128GB at 8600 MT/s for high-perf users

Patriot Memory shows off its new Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory, offering up to 128GB capacities and up to 8600 MT/s speeds for a mix of performance and price.

Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 RAM at CES 2026: up to 128GB at 8600 MT/s for high-perf users
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Patriot Memory unveiled its next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory at CES 2026, offering up to 128GB capacities and speeds reaching 8600 MT/s. Designed for high-performance systems, it balances scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility, alongside the Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 optimized for Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Patriot Memory had a few interesting new products at CES 2026 this year, with its next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory, offering up to huge 128GB capacities and up to 8600 MT/s speeds, without breaking the bank.

Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 RAM at CES 2026: up to 128GB at 8600 MT/s for high-perf users 01
2

Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory will come in 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities, with speeds ranging from 6000, 6400, 7200, 8000, and 8600 MT/s. Patriot is positioning the Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory with a balance of performance, capacity, and clean industrial design.

With speeds of up to 8600 MT/s and capacities of up to 128GB, Patriot's new Viper Steel 5 memory is designed for high-performance systems that are after scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility. Patriot Memory had plenty more on display at CES 2026 including its new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5, designed specifically for Intel Core Ultra platforms, optimized for next-gen Intel CPUs.

Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 comes in speeds of up to 8000 MT/s and capacities of up to 96GB, providing high-speed RAM for Intel Core Ultra CPU users.

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "CES 2026 is an important platform for showcasing how Patriot continues to evolve alongside next-generation computing. From the Aurum Edition DDR5 to our expanding Gen 5 SSD family, our latest products reflect a relentless focus on performance, compatibility, and user-focused design".

Patriot explains its new Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory: Rejoining Patriot's CES 2026 lineup, Viper Steel 5 DDR5 continues to represent a balance of performance, capacity, and clean industrial design. Supporting speeds up to 8600 MT/s with capacities up to 128GB, Viper Steel 5 is designed for high-performance systems that demand scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility.

Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.