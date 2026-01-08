Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 RAM at CES 2026: up to 128GB at 8600 MT/s for high-perf users

Patriot Memory shows off its new Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory, offering up to 128GB capacities and up to 8600 MT/s speeds for a mix of performance and price.

TL;DR: Patriot Memory unveiled its next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory at CES 2026, offering up to 128GB capacities and speeds reaching 8600 MT/s. Designed for high-performance systems, it balances scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility, alongside the Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 optimized for Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

Patriot Memory had a few interesting new products at CES 2026 this year, with its next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory, offering up to huge 128GB capacities and up to 8600 MT/s speeds, without breaking the bank.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Patriot's next-gen Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory will come in 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities, with speeds ranging from 6000, 6400, 7200, 8000, and 8600 MT/s. Patriot is positioning the Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory with a balance of performance, capacity, and clean industrial design.

With speeds of up to 8600 MT/s and capacities of up to 128GB, Patriot's new Viper Steel 5 memory is designed for high-performance systems that are after scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility. Patriot Memory had plenty more on display at CES 2026 including its new Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5, designed specifically for Intel Core Ultra platforms, optimized for next-gen Intel CPUs.

Viper Elite 5 Ultra DDR5 comes in speeds of up to 8000 MT/s and capacities of up to 96GB, providing high-speed RAM for Intel Core Ultra CPU users.

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "CES 2026 is an important platform for showcasing how Patriot continues to evolve alongside next-generation computing. From the Aurum Edition DDR5 to our expanding Gen 5 SSD family, our latest products reflect a relentless focus on performance, compatibility, and user-focused design".

Patriot explains its new Viper Steel 5 DDR5 memory: Rejoining Patriot's CES 2026 lineup, Viper Steel 5 DDR5 continues to represent a balance of performance, capacity, and clean industrial design. Supporting speeds up to 8600 MT/s with capacities up to 128GB, Viper Steel 5 is designed for high-performance systems that demand scalability, reliability, and broad platform compatibility.