NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 latest: October launch, upwards of $1500+
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 latest rumor: October launch 'still planned' and should be in 450W form, at least at first.
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 is "still planned" for an October launch, according to the very latest from leaker Moore's Law is Dead.
In his latest video, Tom at Moore's Law is Dead explains that his sources teased that NVIDIA has "begun sending out embargo details to their partners this week that specifically denotes a plan to launch in October, but final dates are not decided yet". Another source added that the "RTX 4090 (at least) is still planned to launch in October".
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will debut with the GeForce RTX 4090, but we will also see the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 shortly after. The question has been whether the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 would launch this year, or whether NVIDIA debuts the new monster GeForce RTX 4090 -- in 450W form at first, a 600W+ SKU is reportedly coming after AMD drops Navi 31 -- and leaves it at that.
As for the price of the GeForce RTX 4090, Tom adds that NVIDIA could sell it for $1500 -- $500 cheaper than the $1999 MSRP on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition back when it launched in March 2022 -- offering much more performance across the board.
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: $1500+
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080: $800+
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: $550-$600
Here's a price breakdown of Tom's predicted NVIDIA "Ada Lovelace" GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, above.
- Source 1: "NVIDIA has begun sending out embargo details to their partners this week that specifically denotes a plan to launch in Octobere, but final dates are not decided yet".
- Source 2: "I have been told that embargo info is coming soon. Actually, there's a suggestion that more than just the 4090 could launch this year..."
- Source 3: "The RTX 4090 (at least) is still planned to launch in October. In fact, it seems NVIDIA surprisingly did do some BIG things to alleviate AIBs oversupply problems in order to get large Lovelace allocation purchases for this year".
- Source 4: "Both AMD & NVIDIA are doing some interesting things to get their partners to buy up early RDNA 3 and Lovelace inventory. Just know that some channels may get flooded with surprising SKUs till old stock's gone".
GeForce RTX 4090 (rumored specs +pricing)
- GPU: AD102-300
- GPU clocks: base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+
- CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
- SMs: 128 (up from 126)
- VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps
- Memory bus: 384-bit
- TDP: 450W or so
- Price: $1500+
GeForce RTX 4080 (rumored specs +pricing)
- GPU: AD103-300-A1
- CUDA cores: 10240
- SMs: 80
- VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 256-bit
- TDP: 420W or so
- Price: $800+
GeForce RTX 4070 (rumored specs +pricing)
- GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
- CUDA cores: 7168
- SMs: 56
- VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
- TDP: 300W or so
- Price: $550-600
