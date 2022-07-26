NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: rumored to be CHEAPER than the RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA rumored to unveil GeForce RTX 4090 in both 450W and 600W variants at launch, would be cheaper than RTX 3090 Ti says rumor.

NVIDIA will be launching its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 in the coming months, with a new rumor that the company will be launching a 450W and 600W variant of the GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Not only that, but NVIDIA will reportedly be making its new GeForce RTX 4090 cheaper... yes, cheaper... than NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The rumor we're discussing right now is coming from the Chiphell forums, stating that the GeForce RTX 4090 will be the only next-gen GPU that we see this year.

The rumor continues that NVIDIA might not have the other GeForce RTX 40 series SKUs out until Q1 2023, which would be a very interesting way of Ada Lovelace being rolled out. But why, and how would that happen? Well, I've been reporting from leaker Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead that AIB partners told NVIDIA to "go pound sand" over their warehouses filled with Ampere and Turing GPU stock. The AIB source said, "we're even willing to risk Lovelace allocation if they threaten us".

If NVIDIA does only launch the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, and it launches in both 450W and 600W flavors... NVIDIA could combat AMD's next-gen Navi 32-based GPU with its current Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Especially if the GeForce RTX 4090 is cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti... if that's the case, then NVIDIA will only be combating the Navi 31-based graphics cards from AMD with its AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090. If those rumors are true, then we could see NVIDIA delaying the other RTX 40 series GPUs and use their existing Ampere inventory until it is completely dry.

Q1 2023+ also makes sense given that Intel has nothing, absolutely nothing to fight back with when it comes to its Arc desktop GPU family.

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs +GPU clocks)

GPU : AD102-300

GPU clocks : base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+

CUDA cores : 16384 (up from 16128)

SMs : 128 (up from 126)

VRAM : 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

Memory bus : 384-bit

TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD103-300-A1

CUDA cores : 10240

SMs : 80

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)

CUDA cores : 7168

SMs : 56

VRAM : 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps

Memory bus : 192-bit (up from 160-bit)

TDP: 300W or so

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx