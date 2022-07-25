Leaker on next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: 'we will see her soon'

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 is coming soon, leaker says 'we will see her soon. Nothing to say'.

I only got up just over a couple of hours ago, and I'm already head-first into the very latest rumors on NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

In a series of tweets, leaker "kopite7kimi" teased that NVIDIA is reportedly working on "the beast" which rocks the PG137-SKU0 board and AD102-450-A1 GPU. That GPU would feature an insane 18176 CUDA cores, 48GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and a huge 800W of total board power.

But then there was the tweet right after that, where the leaker says that NVIDIA will unveil its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Kopite7kimi tweeted: "about RTX 4090, we will see her soon. Nothing to say". There's nothing more to say here, but we have to know that the GeForce RTX 4090 is very, very close at this point... but "we will see her soon" sounds very exciting.

We don't know if this will be the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, because 48GB of GDDR6X memory is wholly unnecessary for PC gamers right now, and into 2023 and 2024. But a new TITAN graphics card makes sense, something I've said a few times now. 800W is serious shit, and if NVIDIA is going to push AD102 in 450W, and AD102 in 600W... AD102 in 800W is bonkers, and I love it.

We've been hearing rumors of 48GB of GDDR6X @ 24Gbps for a while, the same goes with a "test board of AD102" with "more than two 16-pin connectors" said the same leaker back in late-April 2022. At the time, I said: "This sounds like a next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered TITAN RTX, especially with 48GB of GDDR6X memory".

"Even the newest flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti rocks 24GB of GDDR6X, same with the card it replaced: the RTX 3090 also had 24GB of GDDR6X. But dual 16-pin power connectors, 900W of power, and 48GB of VRAM? Yeah, that doesn't sound like a GeForce... at least not yet, maybe in 2024+".