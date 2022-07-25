NVIDIA 'the beast' AD102 GPU: 18176 GPU cores, 48GB GDDR6X, 800W power

NVIDIA is closer than it appears to launching its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with a purported "the beast" GPU powered by the AD102 GPU and a new board design: PG137.

The new NVIDIA PG137 board design is different from the PG139 that will make up the GeForce RTX 4090, with leaker "kopite7kimi" teasing "the beast" GPU: PG137-SKU0. This is reportedly powered by the AD102-450-A1 GPU with 18176 CUDA cores, an insane 48GB of GDDR6X memory at 24Gbps, and around 800W of TBP.

NVIDIA's purported "the beast" GPU with the AD102-450-A1 GPU and its huge 800W of power should require dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors. Quite the insane power leap, but if NVIDIA is scared of AMD and its next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU and its chiplet design... NVIDIA is going to drive up to 800W to beat it.

We don't know if this will be the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, because 48GB of GDDR6X memory is wholly unnecessary for PC gamers right now, and into 2023 and 2024. But a new TITAN graphics card makes sense, something I've said a few times now. 800W is serious shit, and if NVIDIA is going to push AD102 in 450W, and AD102 in 600W... AD102 in 800W is bonkers, and I love it.

We've been hearing rumors of 48GB of GDDR6X @ 24Gbps for a while, the same goes with a "test board of AD102" with "more than two 16-pin connectors" said the same leaker back in late-April 2022. At the time, I said: "This sounds like a next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered TITAN RTX, especially with 48GB of GDDR6X memory".

"Even the newest flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti rocks 24GB of GDDR6X, same with the card it replaced: the RTX 3090 also had 24GB of GDDR6X. But dual 16-pin power connectors, 900W of power, and 48GB of VRAM? Yeah, that doesn't sound like a GeForce... at least not yet, maybe in 2024+".

