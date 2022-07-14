Intel staffers visit Gamers Nexus, bring Intel Arc A750 graphics card

Intel's upcoming Arc A750 graphics card has been taken -- I'm sure in a sealed suitcase -- to the offices of Gamers Nexus. Check it out:

In the video, we get an explanation from Tom "Free Tom" Peterson (ex-NVIDIA, now at Intel) and Ryan Shrout (ex-PC Perspective, now at Intel) arrived to hang out with Steve "Tech Jesus" Burke at the Gamers Nexus offices, which I still haven't visited. Anyway, it shows off the lower-end Intel Arc A380 through to the higher-end Intel Arc A750 graphics card.

Intel's upcoming Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card might have been teased, but no specifications have been confirmed by Intel just yet. Intel has said that the launch of these new Arc desktop GPUs is "sooner than we think", but I don't trust anything they say just yet. What we do know about the Intel Arc A750 is that it features 24 Xe-Cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus.

We do get a peek at the top of the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card, where we can see it rolls out with 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors. It's a pretty long card, but it's a nice and tight dual-slot design. We should expect overclocked Arc A750 graphics cards