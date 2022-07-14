All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel staffers visit Gamers Nexus, bring Intel Arc A750 graphics card

Intel Arc A750 desktop graphics card in the flesh, with Intel's Tom Peterson and Ryan Shrout visiting the offices of Gamers Nexus.

Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 9:12 PM CDT
Intel's upcoming Arc A750 graphics card has been taken -- I'm sure in a sealed suitcase -- to the offices of Gamers Nexus. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In the video, we get an explanation from Tom "Free Tom" Peterson (ex-NVIDIA, now at Intel) and Ryan Shrout (ex-PC Perspective, now at Intel) arrived to hang out with Steve "Tech Jesus" Burke at the Gamers Nexus offices, which I still haven't visited. Anyway, it shows off the lower-end Intel Arc A380 through to the higher-end Intel Arc A750 graphics card.

Intel's upcoming Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card might have been teased, but no specifications have been confirmed by Intel just yet. Intel has said that the launch of these new Arc desktop GPUs is "sooner than we think", but I don't trust anything they say just yet. What we do know about the Intel Arc A750 is that it features 24 Xe-Cores and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus.

We do get a peek at the top of the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card, where we can see it rolls out with 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors. It's a pretty long card, but it's a nice and tight dual-slot design. We should expect overclocked Arc A750 graphics cards

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

