Intel GPU labs gets hands-on with Arc Alchemist A380 desktop GPU

You can't buy Intel's new Arc Alchemist desktop GPU in the USA right now, but that is for us... the mere mortals... but the China-exclusive GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card has made it into the Intel labs, and into the hands of Ryan Shrout.

The new GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card packs the full Intel ACM-G11 GPU with 8 Xe-Cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Ryan Shrout, who does "graphics marketing" for the Intel GPU department, used to own and operate PC Perspective, has some hands-on with the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC in a video posted to his personal Twitter above.

He is of course talking it up, in its brief showing -- even though Intel's new Arc A380 GPU is disappointing compared to its competitors in their low-end SKUs -- with a very short demo of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at a strange 2560 x 1080 (why... why...) on medium settings. The results seem alright, but we don't know any FPS details at all. Sad, given how Ryan had to do that when he ran PCPer and knows the tech press would pull this apart. #TeamIntel, I guess.

All of the comments between Ryan's personal tweet on the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card, through to other members of the tech press and their respective sites, aren't good about Intel's first foray into the graphics card market.

Intel's GPU labs and Ryan might have the first two retail packages of GUNNIR's new Arc A380 Photon 6G OC graphics card, but that's about all this is: the first retail packages of the Arc A380 from GUNNIR, and a quick benchmark at a resolution 52 people across the world use.

