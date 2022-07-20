All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Sony PlayStation Discord deal may go beyond voice chat integration

LOL: Intel Arc A770 GPU benched in shilled video on LTT, OC chews 280W

Intel's new flagship Arc A770 flagship GPU benched in shilled video on LinusTechTips, Team Blue is bragging up a shit storm.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 8:31 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jul 20 2022 8:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is throwing some money around... I mean, on a marketing parade for its first GPU since the Intel i740 from the 90s... with its new Arc A770 flagship benched at LinusTechTips.

LOL: Intel Arc A770 GPU benched in shilled video on LTT, OC chews 280W 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

GPU reviewers aren't getting their hands-on samples, so Intel is doing what Team Red used to do under RTG's broken-apart GPU marketing team from AMD (that are mostly now at Intel, which explains things) but they've got time to stop by GamersNexus, LinusTechTips... and now, a shilly new video.

In the expensive new video, Intel shows off its new flagship Arc A770 desktop GPU that the company says is going to "kill everyone in price to performance" in optimized DX12 titles. Furthermore, and for the largest "Tech YouTuber", this video is embarrassingly slim on actual performance details (frame rates, settings, etc). The video does show Tomb Raider and F1 2021 running DX11 + DX12 APIs, but other than that... Linus must've had a large suitcase to keep those details under wraps.

LOL: Intel Arc A770 GPU benched in shilled video on LTT, OC chews 280W 03 | TweakTown.com

I don't care what the deal is here, it's just marketing BS. Paid shill crap. If it's not paid, then it's shill crap. Linus and his team should've torn the Intel Arc A770 a new asshole like real reviewers have... but then, they make entertaining videos (that are usually so filled with entertainment + varying amounts of tech detail).

But this? LOL

LOL: Intel Arc A770 GPU benched in shilled video on LTT, OC chews 280W 02 | TweakTown.com

Linus and Intel staffers Ryan Shrout (ex-PC Perspective) and Tom Peterson (ex-NVIDIA) don't even show the Intel Arc A770 specifications during their visit and video... which is once again, embarrassing (done on purpose). They ALL know better. What we do get is GPU default clock speeds of 2.5GHz while using 190W of power, while if the Arc A770 graphics card is overclocked, it's chewing a huge 285W of power.

It's an Odyssey, I guess.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$559.99$559.99$589.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2022 at 9:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.