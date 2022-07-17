All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

Intel marketing new flex: debunking non-existing rumors on Arc A780

Intel can't touch mid-range AMD and GeForce GPU performance, so debunks rumors 'there was never planned to be an A780' GPU.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 17 2022 9:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has ramped up its Arc GPU marketing over the last week, with the company throwing some weight into getting Arc marketing peeps Ryan Shrout (ex-PC Perspective) and Tom Peterson (ex-NVIDIA) onto the sets of YouTubers. But now... a big flex is coming from Intel marketing boss Ryan Shrout.

In a tweet out of nowhere, with absolutely no context and even doing a quick Google, results on it come up scarce -- and I should know, I write GPU content, live, breathe, and report on tech industry rumors for a living -- the Intel Arc A780. Shrout tweeted: "Despite some rumors to the contrary, there is no Intel Arc A780 and there was never planned to be an A780. Let's just settle that debate".

We will be seeing the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750, both of which we've heard about, reported on, and now the Arc A750 has even been teased in the flesh. But the Arc A780, which was never really a thing, was "never planned". Cool, thanks Intel. There is no debate to settle, but Intel marketing is definitely taking things down a weirder path than AMD and NVIDIA... even after having ex-press that should have some power to do things differently after jumping across the fence from tech press to tech marketing for Intel.

Tom at Moore's Law is Dead added: "Just admit you guys failed to make your GA104-sized die compete with the 3070 Ti or 3070 outside of 3DMark. It's either that, or pretend the same source as the Raptor Lake, Redwood Cove, and Alchemist cooler leaks guessed all of that stuff... SPOILER ALERT: I didn't".

Beautifully put, Tom. I agree, but they won't admit their mistakes -- nothing has changed inside of Intel, and I don't think anything will -- they'll take the lower-end market with some Arc GPUs and that'll be it. AMD and NVIDIA's lowest-end cards will eat up the Intel Arc GPUs, and we know Intel has played VERY dirty over the years to sell their chips over their competitors.

Tuan Huynh, Intel Arc Tech Evangelist, added: "Can confirm, there never was an A780 and no mentions of it in the year and a half I've been on the Arc team". But, would they confirm full performance, specs, and benchmarks? So, this is part of their marketing... the cool 'yeah man, we're now confirming leaks and getting our peeps on Twitter to do the same thing'.

Intel marketing new flex: debunking non-existing rumors on Arc A780 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$559.99
$559.99$559.99$589.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2022 at 9:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.