Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU pricing: fastest Arc GPU is under $400

Intel Arc desktop GPU pricing leaks: entry-level Arc A310 for $99, while the very highest-end Arc A770 costs up to $399.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 17 2022 11:49 PM CDT
Intel will be launching its new Arc A-Series desktop graphics cards later this year, with many leaks and now official teases and confirmations from the Intel GPU team in the last week... now, we have news on the Intel Arc desktop GPU pricing.

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU pricing: fastest Arc GPU is under $400
The folks over at Wccftech have now leaked the pricing on the new Intel Arc GPUs will be led by the Arc A770 graphics card that Intel says will be priced at up to $399, which will be for the 16GB GDDR6 variant, leaving an 8GB GDDR6 variant to be even cheaper. Intel has reportedly been showing this chart with their major Taiwanese partners (think the likes of ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, etc) according to the leaks.

If the chart is true, Intel tops out at $400 for the Arc A770 graphics cards and calls the $400-$499 range the "enthusiast" GPU market. Under that, we'll have the Intel Arc A750 with 8GB GDDR6 for somewhere in the $280-$340 market or so, while there'll be the Arc A580 with 8GB GDDR6 for $200-$240. Under that there's the Arc A380 with 6GB GDDR6 for under $100, and the Arc A310 for under $100.

Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU pricing: fastest Arc GPU is under $400

Intel thinks the enthusiast GPU market is at $400 to $499 which is pure insanity, when NVIDIA utterly, utterly crushes what Intel hasn't even released yet with its previous-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, let alone the next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Interestingly, Intel is referring to $500 up to $699 graphics cards from NVIDIA are in the "enthusiast+" category, with the GeForce RTX 3080 specifically mentioned. I guess the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would be the "enthusiast++" and the GeForce RTX 3090 is an "enthusiast+++" leaving the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as an "enthusiast++++" graphics card.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

