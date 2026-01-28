Intel Arc B580 is getting XeSS 3 with Multi-Frame Generation support next month

The Intel Arc B580, which is currently the most powerful desktop Arc graphics card from Team Blue, is getting Multi-Frame Generation support next month.

The Intel Arc B580, with its second-generation Battlemage architecture and 12GB of VRAM, is an affordable mainstream GPU that can still be purchased for around $300 in the US. Although it's a notable increase over its original $249 MSRP, with performance that beats the GeForce RTX 4060 in most titles, it's a definite option given how the current memory crisis is affecting GeForce RTX and Radeon RX pricing.

And the Intel Arc B580 is set to get a feature next month that was previously exclusive to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series in the desktop space. Speaking with Tom's Guide, Intel has confirmed that the Arc B580 is getting Xess 3 with Multi-Frame Generation support next month. Like with DLSS, Intel's frame generation is AI-powered, and Xess 3 with Multi-Frame Generation is already available and supported by Intel's new Panther Lake processors.

Like DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation, the XeSS version leverages AI to create and insert up to three additional frames alongside the XeSS Super Resolution frame. In supported games, this can increase the overall performance (or smoothness) from 60 FPS to 200+ FPS.

In addition to the Intel Arc B580, Xess 3 with Multi-Frame Generation support is coming to all Arc Graphics products, from Meteor Lake to Lunar Lake and even first-generation Alchemist desktop GPUs like the Intel Arc A770.

This alone puts XeSS 3 in a different class to the competition, as DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation and the upcoming Dynamic Frame Generation are exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series. At the same time, AMD's AI-powered Frame Generation is exclusive to the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series of desktop graphics cards.