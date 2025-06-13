Intel officially discontinues Arc A750 and A770 GPUs, won't even hit full 3-year lifespan

Intel has officially announced the End of Life for Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs and several SKUs of its mobile GPUs, leaving only two without an EOL stamp.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Intel is discontinuing its Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs, including the Arc A750 and A770, by late 2025 and mid-2026 respectively, ending less than three years after launch. Multiple mobile Arc Alchemist models are also discontinued, signaling Intel’s exit from this GPU segment soon. Intel is discontinuing its Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs, including the Arc A750 and A770, by late 2025 and mid-2026 respectively, ending less than three years after launch. Multiple mobile Arc Alchemist models are also discontinued, signaling Intel’s exit from this GPU segment soon.

Intel has announced it is discontinuing its Arc Alchemist GPUs, which were launched in 2022. Their lifetime is less than three years.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to a new Product Change Notification posted to Intel's website, the Alchemist line-up, which was the company's foray into discrete GPUs, will say goodbye to the Arc A750 and Arc A770 this year. The A750 will be discontinued first, with its death date being set for June 27, 2025, as that will be the last time the product is ordered. The last shipment date for the Arc A770 will be on September 26, 2025. The Arc A770 will be discontinued on the 18th of November, and its last shipment is scheduled for May 20, 2026.

What does this mean? Add In Board (AIB) partners will only have a few months to place an order on the A770, but can sell the card for the first half of 2026. Intel's discrete GPUs aren't the only models being discontinued, with multiple mobile Arc Alchemist GPUs also being on the chopping block. According to another Product Change Notification the following mobile Arc Alchemist GPUs are now discontinued: A530M, A350M, A730M, A770M, A570M, and A370M.

That leaves just the Arc 380 and A580 without an official discontinuation stamp, but judging by the rest of the lineup, we can expect those to be gone soon, too.