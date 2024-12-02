Nearly 3 years after Intel Arc graphics cards arrived, they're finally on Steam's top GPU list

It's Intel's Arc Alchemist integrated graphics solutions for laptops that have made the breakthrough in the ranking of the most popular GPUs on Steam.

TL;DR: Intel's Arc brand has finally made it into Steam's GPU rankings, but only with a 0.18% share. That percentage represents all Alchemist laptop GPUs, and these integrated graphics are grouped under one label, which helped them make this breakthrough.

You're doubtless familiar with Valve's hardware survey for Steam, and amongst the stats provided there is a ranking of the most popular graphics cards - with Intel's Arc brand finally making it onto that list.

The revelation came via a post on X from Haze that VideoCardz spotted, and we should clarify that the new entry in Steam's GPU rankings is for 'Intel Arc Graphics' which is the collective listing for all Alchemist laptop GPUs. These now have a share of 0.18% of all the graphics cards used on Steam.

These integrated graphics solutions don't register as separate model names, they're all lumped under that one umbrella label, which obviously helps bolster their chances of appearing in the rankings.

The Alchemist desktop GPUs are separate models, and are yet to appear in the Steam GPU rankings. Intel's laptop Arc Alchemist graphics solutions were the first to launch in March 2022, so it has taken very nearly three years for them to make the cut here. (Desktop Alchemist graphics cards arrived later in Q3 of 2022, after being considerably delayed).

With a 0.18% share, Alchemist laptop GPUs are near the very bottom of the chart. Intel's older integrated graphics are much higher, as you might expect, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics holding a 1.92% share at 16th position in the chart. AMD Radeon integrated graphics is, however, a bit higher at 13th on 1.98%.

VideoCardz observes that Xe2 integrated graphics do have separate model names, so these 2nd-gen integrated GPUs are going to struggle more to get onto the Steam chart.

The next big thing for Intel's graphics division is the launch of Battlemage GPUs which is happening tomorrow, December 2, with the rumored revelation of the B580 and B570 desktop graphics cards.